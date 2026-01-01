hamburger icon
LEOPriceRangeSpecifications
Hop Electric LEO Front Left View
1/19
Hop Electric LEO Front Right View
2/19
Hop Electric LEO Front View
3/19
Hop Electric LEO Left View
4/19
Hop Electric LEO Rear Left View
5/19
Hop Electric LEO Rear Right View
View all Images
6/19

Hop Electric LEO HS

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.02 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers

LEO HS

LEO HS Prices

The LEO HS, is priced at ₹1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

LEO HS Range

The LEO HS offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

LEO HS Colours

The LEO HS is available in 5 colour options: Bold Black, Pearl Blue, Red Gloss, Silver Shine, White.

LEO HS Battery & Range

LEO HS vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the LEO HS include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Lectrix NDuro priced between ₹95 Thousands - 100 Thousands.

LEO HS Specs & Features

The LEO HS has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Underseat storage and Passenger Footrest.

Hop Electric LEO HS Price

LEO HS

₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
97,504
Insurance
4,206
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,01,710
EMI@2,186/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hop Electric LEO HS Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1940 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Height
1180 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
720 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
120 km
Max Speed
52 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
IP66
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.2 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP65 (Controller), IP67 (Battery)
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Upright Telescopic Forks

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12 Degree
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport, Controller - Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, Off-board charger
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
LCD Display with IP65 Rating

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 45 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km
Battery Capacity
2 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Hop Electric LEO HS EMI
EMI1,968 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
91,539
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
91,539
Interest Amount
26,513
Payable Amount
1,18,052

Hop Electric LEO other Variants

LEO LS

₹ 88,194*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,360
Insurance
3,834
On-Road Price in Delhi
88,194
EMI@1,896/mo
Add to Compare
Close

LEO V3

₹1.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,05,000
Insurance
4,340
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,09,340
EMI@2,350/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hop Electric LEO Alternatives

Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
LEOvsMagnus G Max
Lectrix NDuro

Lectrix NDuro

94,999 - 99,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
LEOvsNDuro
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
LEOvsMaevel
Enigma Crink V1

Enigma Crink V1

96,835Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
LEOvsCrink V1
Evtric Ride

Evtric Ride

94,733 - 98,100Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
LEOvsRide

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Hop Electric Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Hop Electric Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details