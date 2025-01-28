Hero Xoom on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 88,560.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 98,810 in Indore.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Indore for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Indore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Hero Pleasure Plus which starts at Rs. 71,763 in Indore, Hero Destini Prime which starts at Rs. 72,799 in Indore and Hero Xoom 125 starting at Rs. 86,900 in Indore.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 88,560 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 92,390 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 98,100 Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 98,810
