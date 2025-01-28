What is the on-road price of Hero Xoom in Indore? The on-road price of Hero Xoom Combat Edition in Indore is Rs. 98,805, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xoom in Indore? The RTO charges for Hero Xoom Combat Edition in Indore amount to Rs. 8,250, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xoom in Indore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xoom in Indore is Rs. 1,796.