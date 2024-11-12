Hero Xoom on road price in Ujjain starts from Rs. 88,560.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 98,810 in Ujjain.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Ujjain for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Ujjain includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Honda Dio 125 which starts at Rs. 84,851 in Ujjain, Yamaha Fascino 125 which starts at Rs. 79,900 in Ujjain and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Ujjain.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 88,560 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 92,390 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 98,100 Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 98,810
