The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Deoghar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Deltic M Plus which starts at Rs. 65,490 in Deoghar, Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,684 in Deoghar and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Deoghar.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 85,440 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 89,030 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 94,820 Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 95,090
