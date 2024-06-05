Hero Xoom on road price in Giridih starts from Rs. 85,440.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 95,090 in Giridih.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Giridih for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Giridih includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Giridih, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Giridih and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Giridih.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 85,440 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 89,030 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 94,820 Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 95,090
