Introduction

The Hero Super Splendor is a step up in Hero MotoCorp's commuter motorcycle lineup, featuring a 125cc engine for improved performance compared to its Splendor siblings. With a legacy of reliability and efficiency, the Super Splendor builds on two decades of consistent success for the Splendor series. Recent updates, including compliance with BS6 norms, refined dimensions, and upgraded cycle parts, have enhanced the bike’s comfort, stability, and usability, making it a strong contender in the commuter segment. The Super Splendor is available in two variants and five colour options and is priced from ₹80,848 (ex-showroom).

Hero Super Splendor Price:

The Hero Super Splendor is available in two main variants, one with disc brakes and an entry-level variant with drum brakes. The Super Splendor drum brake variant is available at ₹80,848 (ex-showroom). The disc brake variant can be had at ₹84,748 (ex-showroom).

When was Hero Super Splendor launched?

The Super Splendor has undergone several enhancements over the years, with its most notable update during the BS6 transition on Feburary 27, 2020. Along with meeting stricter emissions standards, the motorcycle received a refreshed design, including a redesigned headlamp, bikini fairing, fuel tank, and tail panels. Hero also introduced new decals and updated dimensions and cycle parts to improve comfort and handling,

How many variants and colour options of the Hero Super Splendor are available?

The Hero Super Splendor is offered in two variants: drum brake and front disc brake, both equipped with electric start as standard. Riders can choose from five color options: Black-Silver STR, Metallic Nexus Blue, Candy Blazing Red, Black-Sports Red, and Black with Accent, providing a variety of choices to suit individual preferences.

What features are available in the Hero Super Splendor?

The Hero Super Splendor’s 2020 BS6 update brought in a restyled headlamp, body panels, and tank, along with new decals that give it a refreshed look. The bike features a digi-analog instrument cluster that displays essential information such as speed, fuel level, and trip data, as well as real-time fuel economy readings. For added convenience, the bike comes with a USB charging port and includes a side-stand engine cut-off, which ensures the engine won’t start if the side stand is engaged.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Hero Super Splendor?

The Super Splendor is powered by a 124.7cc fuel-injected BS6-compliant engine that delivers 10.73bhp at 7,500rpm and 10.6Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. This engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox, introduced during the BS6 update, replacing the earlier four-speed unit. The updated gearbox provides smoother gear shifts and better adaptability across varied riding conditions.

The motorcycle is built on a diamond chassis designed for improved manoeuvrability. It features telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers for effective suspension. The bike rides on 18-inch wheels and is equipped with 130 mm drum brakes on both ends, with a 240 mm front disc brake available on the top variant. A combined braking system (CBS) is standard with the Super Splendor.

What is the Hero Super Splendor’s mileage?

While official figures for the Hero Super Splendor are not available, the ARAI-claimed mileage stands at 60 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Hero Super Splendor?

The Hero Super Splendor features a ground clearance of 180 mm and a seat height of 798 mm. For the drum brake variant, the kerb weight comes to 122 kg while the disc brake variant weighs 123 kg.

What bikes does the Hero Super Splendor rival in its segment?

The Hero Super Splendor competes with other motorcycles in the 125cc commuter segment, including the Bajaj Discover 125 and the Honda CB Shine.