Hero Super Splendor Right
HERO Super Splendor

4.5
2 Reviews
₹80,848 - 84,748 Ex-showroom price
Super Splendor Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 109.51 cc

Super Splendor: 124.7 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 66.55 kmpl

Super Splendor: 60 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 9.67 ps

Super Splendor: 10.87 ps

Speed

Category Average: 91.0 kmph

Super Splendor: 93.0 kmph

Hero Super Splendor Latest Update

Latest News:

2025 Hero Glamour and Super Splendor XTEC: Here are five things that have changed
Hero Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour updated with OBD2B compliant engine. Check details

Introduction

The Hero Super Splendor is a step up in Hero MotoCorp's commuter motorcycle lineup, featuring a 125cc engine for improved performance compared to its Splendor siblings. With a legacy of reliability and efficiency, the Super Splendor builds on two decades of consistent success for the Splendor series. Recent updates, including compliance with BS6 norms, refined dimensions, and upgraded cycle parts, have enhanced the bike’s comfort, stability, and usability, making it a strong contender in the commuter segment. The Super Splendor is available in two variants and five colour options and is priced from 80,848 (ex-showroom).

Hero Super Splendor Price:

Hero Super Splendor Variants
2 Variants Available
Super Splendor New Drum ₹80,848
124.7 cc
93 kmph
i3s Technology
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Seat Type: Single
Body Graphics
Super Splendor New Disc ₹84,748
124.7 cc
93 kmph
Seat Type: Single
i3s Technology
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Body Graphics
Hero Super Splendor Images

12 images
Hero Super Splendor Colours

Hero Super Splendor is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Black and accent
Black silver str
Black sports red
Candy blazing red
Metallic nexus blue

Hero Super Splendor Specifications and Features

Max Power10.87 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque10.6 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage60 kmpl
HeadlightHalogen
Engine124.7 cc
Max Speed93 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Hero Super Splendor comparison with similar bikes

Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour
Honda Livo
Hero Passion Plus
Honda Shine
Honda Shine 125
Hero Splendor Plus
TVS Star City Plus
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹80,848*
₹86,128*
₹89,998*
₹84,698*
₹81,651*
₹79,901*
₹83,251*
₹83,251*
₹77,176*
₹75,541*
₹76,401*
User Rating
4.5
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.3
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
6 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.2
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.2
5 Reviews
User Rating
2.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
33 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
3 Reviews
Power
10.87 PS
Power
10.84 PS
Power
10.84 PS
Power
10.53 PS
Power
8.79 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Power
10.74 PS
Power
10.78 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Power
8.19 PS
Power
8.79 PS
Torque
10.6 Nm
Torque
10.6 Nm
Torque
10.6 Nm
Torque
10.4 Nm
Torque
9.30 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
11 Nm
Torque
11 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
8.7 Nm
Torque
9.30 Nm
Engine
124.7 cc
Engine
124.7 cc
Engine
124.7 cc
Engine
125 cc
Engine
109.51 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
123.94 cc
Engine
123.94 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
109.7 cc
Engine
109.51 cc
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Kerb Weight
122 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
114 kg
Kerb Weight
114 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
116 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Length
2042 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
2051 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
-
Length
1982 mm
Length
2046 mm
Length
2046 mm
Length
2000 mm
Length
1984 mm
Length
2044 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Popular Hero Bikes

Hero Super Splendor EMI

Hero Super Splendor User Reviews & Ratings

4.5
2 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
1
Normal daily service very special bike
This bike is very beautiful and average is very good and very comfortable and also service is very special and goodBy: Farhan zakir (Jan 27, 2025)
Beast in Honda
This bike is perfect for a family person, offering great mileage and very comfortable seating. It's also ideal for long drives, providing a smooth and comfortable riding experienceBy: JAGDISH ABHIMAN Patil (Oct 20, 2024)
