|Max Power
|10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
|Stroke
|57.8 mm
|48.8 mm
|Max Torque
|10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|124.7 cc
|109.7 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|Wet, Multiple - Disc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
|Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|4 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|52.4 mm
|53.5 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹86,869
|₹78,107
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹72,600
|₹66,895
|RTO
|₹6,108
|₹5,351
|Insurance
|₹5,856
|₹5,861
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,305
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,867
|₹1,678
India's two-wheeler commuter segment is arguably one of the most competitive given the fact that there are so many reliable and affordable options present. While TVS has a range of products for the customer base that needs to be light on pocket, and easy to live with, one product that has really touched the masses is the Star City Plus that has received a slew of minor yet significant updates in t...Read More