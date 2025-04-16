In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS