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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Hero Super Splendor Xtec 2.0 Launched In India, Prices Start From 86,500

Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 launched in India, prices start from 86,500

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 28 May 2026, 11:50 am
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  • Hero MotoCorp has launched the Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 in India with refreshed styling, a Bluetooth-enabled digital console, enhanced safety features and claimed mileage of 72 kmpl.

The Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 brings cosmetic revisions, impoved safety and mileage, as well as new features
The Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 brings cosmetic revisions, impoved safety and mileage, as well as new features
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Hero MotoCorp has launched the Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 in India, with prices starting at 86,500 for the base drum brake variant and going up to 90,000 (ex-showroom) for the top-spec version equipped with disc brakes. The commuter motorcycle comes with cosmetic upgrades, an improved tech suite, enhanced efficiency and added safety features.

The Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 continues to be powered by a 124.7 cc single-cylinder engine producing 10.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Claimed mileage hovers at 72 kmpl, aided by the Hero’s APFI system and i3S idle stop-start technology. The motorcycle also gets an Integrated Starter Generator for quieter starts and smoother restart functionality during stop-and-go traffic.

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Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0: New colours and cosmetics

In terms of the visuals, the Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 carries refreshed dual-tone graphics, new XTEC 2.0 badging, a revised seat design with dual textures, rim tapes, and a new colour palette. Buyers can choose from five colour options, including Glossy Black, Candy Blazing Red, Matt Axis Grey, Matt Nexus Blue, and Matt Chestnut Brown.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0: Updated tech suite with digital cluster

On the feature front, the motorcycle gets a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The display supports call alerts, SMS notifications, caller ID, battery status display, real-time mileage indication, and low fuel alerts. Hero has also added a USB Type-C charging port for smartphone charging.

Also Read : Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 to debut in 2027; Set to become the most affordable in the lineup

Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0: Improved safety

Safety additions include a front disc brake and segment-first hazard lights. The bike also features a handlebar-mounted engine kill switch. Suspension duties continue to be handled by telescopic front forks, while the motorcycle retains an upright riding position and long seat aimed at improving commuter comfort.

The Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 is now available across Hero MotoCorp dealerships in India.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 28 May 2026, 11:50 am IST
TAGS: new bikes motorcycles hero hero motocorp splendor super splendor

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