2025 Hero Glamour and Super Splendor XTEC: Here are five things that have changed

Hero MotoCorp has refreshed two of its best-selling commuter motorcycles – the 2025 Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour – with updated engines that now comply with the stricter OBD2B emission norms. While the overall design and mechanical layout of both models remain largely unchanged, these updates aim to ensure smoother performance, better diagnostics, and eco-friendly riding, without compromising on everyday usability or affordability.

These upgrades come shortly after Hero updated its Splendor Plus and Passion Plus models with the same compliance. Let’s take a closer look at what’s new with the 2025 Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour.