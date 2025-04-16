hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesSuper Splendor vs Radeon

Hero Super Splendor vs TVS Radeon

In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor Radeon
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 80,848₹ 55,100
Mileage60 kmpl73.68 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc109 cc
Power10.87 PS PS8.19 PS PS

Filters
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Radeon
TVS Radeon
All Black Edition
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Hero Super Splendor Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Length
2042 mm2025 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm1265 mm
Height
1102 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg116 kg
Saddle Height
799 mm-
Width
740 mm705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18Front :-2.75-18, Rear :- 3.00-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
93 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCSingel cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel Injecation, Air cooled Spark Ignition Engine
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet, multiple type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber with arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic oil damped
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
XSens Technology, Side-stand Engine Cut Off, Engine cut off at fall, Trail - 92 mm, Autosail TechnologyPillion Grabrail With Carrier, Unbreakable Turn Signal Mounting, Full Chrome Metal Exhaust, High Performance Dura Grip Tyres
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
TFT Display-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,58164,536
Ex-Showroom Price
80,84855,100
RTO
6,4673,306
Insurance
6,2666,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0111,387

Radeon Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Radeonundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 77,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Radeon vs Splendor Plus

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Super Splendor XTEC now costs from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88,128 for the drum brakes variant and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,028 for the disc brakes variant, and the Glamour ranges from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84,698 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,698 based on the model.
Hero Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour updated with OBD2B compliant engine. Check details
16 Apr 2025
The Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 brings cosmetic revisions, impoved safety and mileage, as well as new features
Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 launched in India, prices start from 86,500
28 May 2026
Both motorcycles are purpose-built for commuting.
Honda Shine 100 vs TVS Radeon: Which affordable motorcycle should you buy?
13 May 2023
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Oct 5: Citroen & Jeep festive offers, TVS Radeon gets new variant
6 Oct 2024
2022 TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon 2022: Price, Mileage, Features, Colors & More
30 Jun 2022
The Glamour and the Super Splendor XTEC now get updated features and an OBD 2B complaint engine.
2025 Hero Glamour and Super Splendor XTEC: Here are five things that have changed
18 Apr 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers