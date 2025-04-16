In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Radeon
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 55,100
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|73.68 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|8.19 PS PS