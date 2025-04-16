In 2026 Hero Glamour or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Glamour vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 80,848
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|60 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|10.53 PS PS
|10.87 PS PS