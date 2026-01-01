hamburger icon
Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide
1/19
Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Front Left View
2/19
Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Front View
3/19
Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Left View
4/19
Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Rear Left View
5/19
Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Rear Right View
6/19

Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide STD

74.68 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Key Specs
Engine1923 cc
CVO Road Glide STD

CVO Road Glide STD

CVO Road Glide STD Prices

The CVO Road Glide STD, is listed at ₹74.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

CVO Road Glide STD Mileage

All variants of the CVO Road Glide offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

CVO Road Glide STD Colours

The CVO Road Glide STD is available in 3 colour options: Blue Streak, Poison Berry, Raven Fade.

CVO Road Glide STD Engine and Transmission

The CVO Road Glide STD is powered by a 1923 cc engine.

CVO Road Glide STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the CVO Road Glide's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide priced ₹63.03 Lakhs or the Indian Roadmaster Elite priced ₹71.82 Lakhs.

CVO Road Glide STD Specs & Features

The CVO Road Glide STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide STD Price

CVO Road Glide STD

₹74.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
67,36,720
RTO
5,38,937
Insurance
1,91,996
On-Road Price in Delhi
74,67,653
EMI@1,60,509/mo
Close

Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
22.7 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
2410 mm
Wheelbase
1625 mm
Kerb Weight
387 kg
Saddle Height
720 mm
Width
945 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/55-18
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminum
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
177 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
93.8 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm
Max Torque
175 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1923 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight 117
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
103.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
3 in. (76.2 mm) Dual Outboard Emulsion with Preload Adjustability
Front Suspension
49mm (1.9 in) Dual Bending Valve

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Electronic Linked Braking, Drag-Torque Slip Control System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cornering Enhanced Anti-lock Brake System, Voice Recognition Languages, Vehicle Information Screen (Air temperature, oil pressure and EITMS), SD Card, Flash Drive and MP3 and FM, Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking, Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System, Cornering Drag-Torque Slip Control System
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
12.28 Inch TFT

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide STD EMI
EMI1,44,458 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
67,20,887
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
67,20,887
Interest Amount
19,46,598
Payable Amount
86,67,485

