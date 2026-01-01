|Engine
|1923 cc
The CVO Road Glide STD, is listed at ₹74.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the CVO Road Glide offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The CVO Road Glide STD is available in 3 colour options: Blue Streak, Poison Berry, Raven Fade.
The CVO Road Glide STD is powered by a 1923 cc engine.
In the CVO Road Glide's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide priced ₹63.03 Lakhs or the Indian Roadmaster Elite priced ₹71.82 Lakhs.
The CVO Road Glide STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.