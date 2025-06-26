HT Auto
JLR to begin local assembly at Tamil Nadu plant from 2026

JLR to begin local assembly at Tamil Nadu plant from 2026

By: HT Auto Desk
26 Jun 2025
The new Tata Motors plant in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, will be crucial to JLR's existing and future models, with local assembly to begin a the facility in early 2026 with the Evoque and Velar.

The upcoming Ranipet facility in Tamil Nadu will be ready by early 2026, with a dedicated plant for JLR's CKD assembly (Image used for representational purposes)
The upcoming Ranipet facility in Tamil Nadu will be ready by early 2026, with a dedicated plant for JLR's CKD assembly (Image used for representational purposes)
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will commence local assembly of its models in Tamil Nadu, starting in 2026. Tata Motors’ Group CFO, PB Balaji, confirmed the development during a recent media interaction. The automaker plans to begin completely knocked down (CKD) operations at the Ranipet facility in Tamil Nadu from early 2026. At present, JLR locally assembles its luxury vehicles at Tata’s Pune facility, and will migrate to the new Ranipet plant over time.

Tata's New Ranipet Plant To Assemble JLR Models

Tata plans to invest about 9,000 crore in the upcoming Ranipet plant, which will be crucial to JLR’s future strategy. The facility will produce the next generation of vehicles for both Tata Motors and JLR, and will have an installed capacity of 250,000 units when fully operational. However, production will begin in a phased manner, with full capacity to be achieved over five to seven years.

Also Read : JLR India sales jump 36% in H1 FY2025 as local assembly strategy pays off

JLR has been assembling its vehicles in India since 2011. The brand assembles the Range Rover Evoque and Velar, as well as the Discovery Sport, at the Pune plant. Moreover, the flagship Range Rover LWB and Range Rover Sport have been locally assembled in India since last year.

2024 Range Rover Evoque
The Range Rover Evoque and Velar could be the first models to be assembled from JLR's lineup at the Ranipet plant
2024 Range Rover Evoque
The Range Rover Evoque and Velar could be the first models to be assembled from JLR's lineup at the Ranipet plant

Tata’s new Ranipet plant will be a greenfield manufacturing facility with a dedicated space for the CKD operations. A recent report suggests that the Evoque and Velar will be the first models to be assembled at the plant. The Defender and Discovery could be next. The automaker, though, has yet to announce the same officially. The new facility is expected to create over 5,000 employment opportunities, both direct and indirect, upon full operationalisation.

Also Read : 2026 Land Rover Defender revealed: 5 major upgrades on the luxury off-roader

In addition to JLR models, the Ranipet plant will be crucial for Tata cars as the brand steps up production to meet growing demand. The facility is expected to produce the upcoming Avinya range, as well as future JLR electric models, making it a highly sought-after plant in the automaker’s global ambitions.

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2025, 08:04 AM IST
