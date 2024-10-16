JLR India sales jump 36% in H1 FY2025 as local assembly strategy pays off

Jaguar Land Rover India sales jumped 36 per cent in the first half of the 2025 financial year (April to September) as the automaker’s local assembly strategy paid off. JLR sold 3,214 vehicles in the last six months, recording the best-ever half-yearly sales. The improvement in sales was driven by the localisation of the Range Rover SUV, alongside the strong demand for the Land Rover Defender , another cash cow for the brand in H1 FY2025.

JLR India’s sales increased by 41 per cent in Q2 FY2025 (July to September), witnessing an increment of 31 per cent over Q1 FY2025 (April to June). The luxury automaker further revealed that all units of the recently launched Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition, a first-ever for the Indian market, were sold out.

Local Assembly Of Range Rover Lineup

JLR India decided to begin local assembly of its flagship Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models, bringing a massive drop in prices for both models. The Range Rover LWB saw prices drop by up to ₹44 lakh, while the Range Rover Sport got more affordable by ₹29 lakh.

As a result, orders for the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport surged by 60 per cent in H1 FY2025 since the British carmaker’s decision to locally assemble the luxury SUVs in India. The Defender saw a massive 75 per cent increase in volumes during the same period, a testament to its strong popularity with customers. The Defender continues to be a full import in the country. The overall order books are up by 15 per cent in H1 FY2025.

Speaking on the strong performance, Rajan Amba, Managing Director - JLR India said, “FY25 has been a high point for us so far. Our strategic decision to locally manufacture the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport has yielded impressive results, with orders surging by 60 per cent. The Defender's remarkable 75 per cent growth in H1 FY25 is a testament to its ever-increasing popularity. Our Q2 standalone growth of 41% and highest-ever H1 retail numbers reflect this momentum. Last month also witnessed the successful launch of the first-ever India-inspired Bespoke SV – the Ranthambore Edition, with all 12 limited editions pre-booked. As we enter the festive season, we are confident in maintaining this momentum through the second half of the year, driven by our robust product portfolio and customer-centric approach."

The Range Rover Ranthambore Edition was introduced in September this year as a first-ever India-specific limited edition offering

Range Rover Ranthambore Edition

The Range Rover Ranthambore Edition was launched in September this year priced at ₹4.98 crore (ex-showroom). Restricted to just 12 units, the offering is a first-ever limited edition for the Indian market and gets touches inspired by the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The special edition gets a bespoke black finish with a reddish finish and contrasting Corinthian Bronze and Anthracite accents, inspired by a tiger's stripes.

The cabin gets Caraway and Perlino semi-aniline leather with contrast stitching on the seats, customised scatter cushions, chrome highlights, light wenge veneers and white ceramic dials. The rear seats get full reclinable functionality along with a powered table, deployable cupholders and and a refrigerated compartment with SV-etched glassware.

