Made-in-India Range Rover Sport deliveries begin, gets more affordable

JLR India (Jaguar Land Rover) has announced the commencement of deliveries of the locally assembled Range Rover Sport in the country. The British luxury carmaker commenced the local production of its flagship SUVs in India earlier this year bringing down prices on both the Range Rover LWB and Range Rover Sport. While deliveries of the Range Rover LWB commenced a few weeks ago, the made-in-India Range Rover Sport is now reaching customers.

Range Rover Sport India Prices

The locally built Range Rover Sport is offered in two engine options - the 3.0-litre petrol Dynamic SE with 394 bhp and 550 Nm and the 3.0-litre diesel Dynamic SE with 346 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. Prices for the locally assembled Range Rover Sport start from ₹1.40 crore (ex-showroom) onwards. That’s a whopping ₹29 lakh cheaper than the fully imported model. Meanwhile, the Range Rover HSE LWB got more affordable by ₹44 lakh with local assembly.

Commenting on the deliveries, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “It’s a significant milestone as we begin the deliveries of the locally manufactured Range Rover Sport. With this, the complete Range Rover portfolio is now made In India and the local manufacturing footprint expands to six vehicles in the portfolio. This is a testament to our commitment to the Indian market and our continuous endeavour to offer world-class luxury vehicles for the most discerning of clients."

Range Rover Sport Features

The Range Rover Sport is based on the standard wheelbase version and is aimed at owners who prefer to take the wheel on occasion. The luxury SUV is built on the MLA-Flex architecture and comes packed with equipment including air suspension, adaptive off-road cruise control, all-wheel drive and more.

Much like the exterior, the cabin gets the minimalist theme with the 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system dominating the dashboard. The unit runs the latest gen Pivi Pro operating system that brings a host of functionality onto the curved screen including navigation, media, climate control and more. The Range Rover Sport also gets cabin air purification, digital LED headlights with adaptive front lighting, new low-speed manoeuvring lights and more.

Also Watch: 2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look

Both the Range Rover LWB and Range Rover Sport join the Range Rover Evoque and RR Velar in the automaker’s fleet to be locally assembled at the brand’s facility in Pune, Maharashtra. JLR also assembles the Discovery Sport and Jaguar F-Pace in India. The company is gearing up to bring the Range Rover Electric to the market next, which will make its global debut later this year while the India launch is likely in 2025.

