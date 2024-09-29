Land Rover launches Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition, priced at Rs…

Land Rover on Sunday announced the launch of the Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition SUV at ₹4.98 crore (ex-showroom), which comes as a bespoke model from the Tata Motors-owned British car manufacturer. The OEM claims that the Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition is the first-ever limited edition SUV from the brand exclusively designed and built for the Indian market by the company's SV division.

The special edition iteration of the Range Rover comes available in a limited number of 12 units for the Indian market. Land Rover claims the special edition Range Rover has been built with inspiration from the character of the tiger in its natural habitat.

Land Rover Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition: What's exclusive at exterior

The SV division of Land Rover has used a bespoke black finish on the exterior that comes with a reddish finish and contrasting Corinthian Bronze and Anthracite accents. The carmaker claims that these design elements are inspired by a tiger's stripes. These elements have been used on the grille, tailgate, and 23-inch dark alloy wheels.

Land Rover Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition: What's exclusive inside cabin

Inside the cabin, the bespoke luxury SUV gets Caraway and Perlino semi-aniline leather with contrast stitching on the seats. The seats get embroidery that is inspired, again, by the stripes on the spine of the tiger. The special edition Range Rover also gets customised scatter cushions, chrome highlights, light wenge veneers and white ceramic dials, which further differentiate the Ranthambore Edition from the standard Range Rover SV. Being based on the Range Rover SV, the rear passengers get fully reclinable seats, a powered table, deployable cupholders and a refrigerated compartment with SV etched glassware.

Land Rover Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition: Powertrain

Powering the new Land Rover Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition is a 3.0-litre petrol engine that churns out 394 bhp peak power and 550 Nm of maximum torque. The 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine is also seen in the Autobiography variant of Range Rover, which is priced at ₹2.6 crore (ex-showroom, India).

