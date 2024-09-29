HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Land Rover Launches Range Rover Sv Ranthambore Edition, Priced At Rs…

Land Rover launches Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition, priced at Rs…

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Sep 2024, 14:01 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new Land Rover Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition claims to be the first-ever limited edition car exquisitely crafted for India model by the SV di
...
Range Rover
The new Land Rover Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition claims to be the first-ever limited edition car exquisitely crafted for India model by the SV Bespoke division of the British carmaker.
Range Rover
The new Land Rover Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition claims to be the first-ever limited edition car exquisitely crafted for India model by the SV Bespoke division of the British carmaker.

Land Rover on Sunday announced the launch of the Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition SUV at 4.98 crore (ex-showroom), which comes as a bespoke model from the Tata Motors-owned British car manufacturer. The OEM claims that the Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition is the first-ever limited edition SUV from the brand exclusively designed and built for the Indian market by the company's SV division.

The special edition iteration of the Range Rover comes available in a limited number of 12 units for the Indian market. Land Rover claims the special edition Range Rover has been built with inspiration from the character of the tiger in its natural habitat.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
Engine Icon4395 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 2.39 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Engine Icon2993 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.64 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 87.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Engine Icon1998.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 64.12 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Maybach Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS
BatteryCapacity Icon122 kWh Range Icon611 km
₹ 2.25 Cr
Compare
Toyota Land Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Land Cruiser
Engine Icon3346 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 2.10 Cr
Compare

Land Rover Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition: What's exclusive at exterior

The SV division of Land Rover has used a bespoke black finish on the exterior that comes with a reddish finish and contrasting Corinthian Bronze and Anthracite accents. The carmaker claims that these design elements are inspired by a tiger's stripes. These elements have been used on the grille, tailgate, and 23-inch dark alloy wheels.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024

Land Rover Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition: What's exclusive inside cabin

Inside the cabin, the bespoke luxury SUV gets Caraway and Perlino semi-aniline leather with contrast stitching on the seats. The seats get embroidery that is inspired, again, by the stripes on the spine of the tiger. The special edition Range Rover also gets customised scatter cushions, chrome highlights, light wenge veneers and white ceramic dials, which further differentiate the Ranthambore Edition from the standard Range Rover SV. Being based on the Range Rover SV, the rear passengers get fully reclinable seats, a powered table, deployable cupholders and a refrigerated compartment with SV etched glassware.

Also watch: 2022 Range Rover review

Land Rover Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition: Powertrain

Powering the new Land Rover Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition is a 3.0-litre petrol engine that churns out 394 bhp peak power and 550 Nm of maximum torque. The 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine is also seen in the Autobiography variant of Range Rover, which is priced at 2.6 crore (ex-showroom, India).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 29 Sep 2024, 14:01 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.