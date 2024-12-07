Copyright © HT Media Limited
Auto recap, Dec 6: KTM 390 Adventure S and Enduro R unveiled, Maruti to hike prices and more

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Dec 2024, 08:56 AM
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
KTM has unveiled two India-bound motorcycles - the 390 Adventure S and the 390 Enduro R - at the India Bike Week 2024 in Goa on December 6.

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Friday, December 6.

KTM 390 Adventure S and 390 Enduro R unveiled

KTM unveiled the new-generation 390 Adventure S and 390 Enduro R motorcycles at India Bike Week 2024. The Adventure S will be more affordable and launch in January, followed by the Enduro R. Both models feature a 399 cc engine and will be made in India.

(Read more: IBW 2024: New-gen KTM 390 Adventure debuts for India, launch in January)

Maruti Suzuki to hike prices

Maruti Suzuki will raise car prices by four per cent from January 2025, following Hyundai's announcement of price hikes. Rising input costs and operational expenses prompted this decision, making Maruti the fifth Indian carmaker to increase prices this new year.

(Read more: Maruti Suzuki joins Hyundai Motor, announces price hike from January)

Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus get discounts

Volkswagen offers up to 2 lakh in discounts for the Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan this December, including cash benefits and loyalty bonuses. The Taigun competes with the Creta and Seltos, while the Virtus rivals Skoda Slavia and Honda City. Both models aim to clear older stock.

(Read more: Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus get year-end discounts. Check how much you can save)

Triumph Scrambler 400 X to get an affordable variant soon

Triumph India is expanding its motorcycle lineup with a new variant of the Scrambler 400 X. A test mule was seen without some standard features, and while the launch date is unclear, the new version is expected to be more affordable.

(Read more: Triumph Scrambler 400 X to soon get a new affordable variant? New spy shots suggest so)

Hyundai Venue, Exter get discounts

Hyundai Motor India has recently declared an increase in the prices of its vehicles, effective from January 2025. Consequently, December presents an ideal opportunity to purchase the desired Hyundai model. This is further enhanced by the company's announcement of year-end discounts on a variety of models, including the Venue, Exter, Grand i10 Nios, and the sporty i20. Hyundai Motor India offers a wide selection of models in the market, and while there is a focus on SUV variants, the current promotions encompass multiple body styles.

(Read more: Hyundai Venue, Exter attract year end discounts. Here’s how much they cost this December)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 07 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST
