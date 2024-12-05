New-gen KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R to make India debut tomorrow at IBW

KTM India has announced that they will be unveiling the new generation 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro tomorrow at the India Bike Week 2024. The motorcycles first made their debut at the EICMA which happened earlier this year. The motorcycles will first go on sale in the Indian market. As of now, it is not confirmed whether the Austrian brand will be bringing the 390 SMC R to India or not.

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure features a 399 cc engine that we have already experienced on the new 390 Duke. It will boast a new design and an improved c

The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer has entirely revamped the ADV, introducing a rally-inspired front fairing, horseshoe-shaped LED daytime running lights accompanied by stacked projector lamps, and a new color TFT display equipped with Bluetooth connectivity.

The refreshed 390 ADV lineup will encompass off-road and touring variants, in addition to enduro and supermoto models, all built on the same platform. Notably, the 390 Adventure R is expected to be the most feature-rich variant, boasting the new H50 TFT dashboard, cornering ABS, and Motorcycle Traction Control. It is equipped with a 21-inch spoked wheel at the front and an 18-inch wheel at the rear, utilizing tube-type tyres and disc brakes at both ends.

KTM 390 Adventure R

The 390 Adventure R is constructed with a steel trellis frame, complemented by fully-adjustable telescopic WP front forks and a rear offset monoshock, both offering 230 mm of travel. It is equipped with a 399 cc liquid-cooled LC4c engine, which has been adapted from the latest generation of the 390 Duke. This engine delivers a power output of 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a torque of 39.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm, along with an updated final drive ratio tailored for the new adventure model. The motorcycle features a six-speed transmission and incorporates a bi-directional quickshifter, thereby eliminating the need for a pulling clutch lever.

KTM 390 Enduro R

In addition to this, the brand will also showcase the standard 390 Enduro R. It features a hexagonal headlamp and a flat cowl with LED turn indicators. This variant gets a flat-seat with long-travel suspension components that include WP USD front forks and a rear monoshock. Front and rear discs take up braking duties with dual-channel ABS, and these are fitted onto 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels in tube-type tyres.

