HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2025 Ktm 990 Duke R Unveiled With Over 130 Bhp

2025 KTM 990 Duke R unveiled with over 130 bhp

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 01 Nov 2024, 11:26 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • 2025 KTM 990 Duke R puts out 130 bhp and 103 Nm which is 7 bhp more than the standard 990 Duke R.
2025 KTM 990 Duke R
The 990 Duke R gets a new 8.8-inch touchscreen TFT screen that serves as the instrument cluster for the rider.
2025 KTM 990 Duke R
The 990 Duke R gets a new 8.8-inch touchscreen TFT screen that serves as the instrument cluster for the rider.

KTM has taken the wraps off the new 990 Duke R to celebrate 30 years of the Duke lineup. As the name suggests, the 990 Duke R is based on the 990 Duke platform but KTM has made few upgrades. It is expected that KTM will launch the 990 Duke R at EICMA this year in the global market. KTM 990 Duke R will be available in authorized dealerships starting in early 2025. As of now, there is no official confirmation whether the 990 Duke R will make its way to the Indian market or not.

KTM 990 Duke R: Specs

In contrast to the KTM 990 Duke launched last year, the R version features a 947 cc engine that now delivers an extra 7 bhp, increasing its output from 121 PS to 128 PS. It retains a torque of 103 Nm and will now rev out all the way up to 10,500 rpms. KTM has been able to make these changes by remapping the engine.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ktm 390 Duke (HT Auto photo)
KTM 390 Duke
Engine Icon398.63 cc Mileage Icon28.40 kmpl
₹ 3.13 Lakhs
Compare
Kawasaki Ninja 300 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Engine Icon296.0 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 3.43 Lakhs
Compare
Ktm Rc 390 (HT Auto photo)
KTM RC 390
Engine Icon373.0 cc Mileage Icon25.89 kmpl
₹ 3.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Benelli Tnt 300 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Benelli TNT 300
Engine Icon300.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 2.99 - 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
BMW G 310 R
Engine Icon313 cc Mileage Icon32.46 kmpl
₹ 2.90 Lakhs
Compare
Honda Cb300r (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB300R
Engine Icon286.0 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 2.77 Lakhs
Compare

KTM 990 Duke R: Ergonomics

KTM has reworked the ergonomics for the 990 Duke R but the weight has not been changed. So, it still weighs 190 kg. The seat height and ground clearance are now 15 mm higher which is a result of longer suspension travel and a steeper swingarm angle that allows around 3 degrees more lean angle when on the attack. The mechanical grip has gone up because the frame and swingarm have also been updated due to linkage construction at the rear.

(Read more: KTM 1390 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Adventure S India bookings open)

KTM 990 Duke R: Hardware

The suspension components are taken from WP Apex in the front as well as at the rear. However, they are now new Open Cartridge forks with 143 mm of travel. The diameter is now 48 mm when compared to 43 mm units on KTM 990 Duke. However, the suspension setup of the 990 Duke R is 34 per cent stiffer.

KTM 990 Duke R: Braking equipment

KTM is using Brembo Stylema monoblock calipers and a Brembo MCS master cylinder – is utilized on both ends. It is now using a 320 mm disc in the front when compared to a 300 mm unit in the front.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 01 Nov 2024, 09:39 AM IST
TAGS: KTM 990 Duke R 990 Duke Duke

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.