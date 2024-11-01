2025 KTM 990 Duke R unveiled with over 130 bhp

KTM has taken the wraps off the new 990 Duke R to celebrate 30 years of the Duke lineup. As the name suggests, the 990 Duke R is based on the 990 Duke platform but KTM has made few upgrades. It is expected that KTM will launch the 990 Duke R at EICMA this year in the global market. KTM 990 Duke R will be available in authorized dealerships starting in early 2025. As of now, there is no official confirmation whether the 990 Duke R will make its way to the Indian market or not.

KTM 990 Duke R: Specs

In contrast to the KTM 990 Duke launched last year, the R version features a 947 cc engine that now delivers an extra 7 bhp, increasing its output from 121 PS to 128 PS. It retains a torque of 103 Nm and will now rev out all the way up to 10,500 rpms. KTM has been able to make these changes by remapping the engine.

KTM 990 Duke R: Ergonomics

KTM has reworked the ergonomics for the 990 Duke R but the weight has not been changed. So, it still weighs 190 kg. The seat height and ground clearance are now 15 mm higher which is a result of longer suspension travel and a steeper swingarm angle that allows around 3 degrees more lean angle when on the attack. The mechanical grip has gone up because the frame and swingarm have also been updated due to linkage construction at the rear.

KTM 990 Duke R: Hardware

The suspension components are taken from WP Apex in the front as well as at the rear. However, they are now new Open Cartridge forks with 143 mm of travel. The diameter is now 48 mm when compared to 43 mm units on KTM 990 Duke. However, the suspension setup of the 990 Duke R is 34 per cent stiffer.

KTM 990 Duke R: Braking equipment

KTM is using Brembo Stylema monoblock calipers and a Brembo MCS master cylinder – is utilized on both ends. It is now using a 320 mm disc in the front when compared to a 300 mm unit in the front.

