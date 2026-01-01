|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|18.70 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Virtus Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT, equipped with a 1.0L TSI and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹16.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Virtus deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.70 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Virtus Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT is available in 8 colour options: Lava Blue, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Deep Black Pearl, Reflex Silver, Candy White, Wild Cherry Red, Rising Blue Metallic.
The Virtus Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm and 178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm of torque.
In the Virtus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Slavia priced between ₹10 Lakhs - 17.99 Lakhs or the Hyundai Verna priced between ₹10.69 Lakhs - 16.98 Lakhs.
The Virtus Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Ambient Interior Lighting, GPS Navigation System, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.