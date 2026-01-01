|Engine
|1984 cc
|Mileage
|12.58 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI, equipped with a 2 L TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, is listed at ₹56.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Tiguan R-Line deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.58 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI is available in 6 colour options: Nightshade Blue Metallic, Persimmon Red Metallic, Oryx White Mother Of Pearl Effect, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oyster Silver Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic.
The Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Tiguan R-Line's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs or the Audi Q3 priced between ₹43.07 Lakhs - 52.98 Lakhs.
The Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI has Heater, Average Speed, USB Compatibility, Instantaneous Consumption, Heads Up Display (HUD), Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty and Follow me home headlamps.