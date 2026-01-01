hamburger icon
Tiguan R-Line
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Front Left Side
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Front View
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Headlight
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Left Side View
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Rear Left View
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Rear Right Side
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI

56.40 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Mileage12.58 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Tiguan R-Line specs and features

Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI

Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI Prices

The Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI, equipped with a 2 L TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, is listed at ₹56.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI Mileage

All variants of the Tiguan R-Line deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.58 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI Colours

The Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI is available in 6 colour options: Nightshade Blue Metallic, Persimmon Red Metallic, Oryx White Mother Of Pearl Effect, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oyster Silver Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic.

Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI Engine and Transmission

The Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Tiguan R-Line's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs or the Audi Q3 priced between ₹43.07 Lakhs - 52.98 Lakhs.

Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI Specs & Features

The Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI has Heater, Average Speed, USB Compatibility, Instantaneous Consumption, Heads Up Display (HUD), Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty and Follow me home headlamps.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI Price

Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI

₹56.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
48,99,900
RTO
5,18,990
Insurance
2,20,405
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
56,39,795
EMI@1,21,221/mo
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2 L TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection)
Driving Range
755 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
12.58 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc, Inline
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent wheel suspension by four-link axle
Front Suspension
Independent wheel suspension with coil spring & McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
652 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4539 mm
Ground Clearance
176 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm
Height
1656 mm
Kerb Weight
1758 kg
Width
1859 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Storage

Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
15 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
9 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI EMI
EMI1,09,099 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
50,75,815
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
50,75,815
Interest Amount
14,70,129
Payable Amount
65,45,944

view all specs and features

