|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Tata Sierra.ev Pure 63.0 kWh
|₹ 19.71 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh
|₹ 20.95 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra.ev Adventure 63.0 kWh
|₹ 21.99 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra.ev Adventure 75.0 kWh
|₹ 23.42 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra.ev Empowered 63.0 kWh
|₹ 23.85 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra.ev Empowered 75.0 kWh
|₹ 25.08 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra.ev Empowered A 75.0 kWh
|₹ 26.12 Lakhs
Popular Tata Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2026
Popular Cars in India 2026
Upcoming Cars in India 2026