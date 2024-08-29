HT Auto
Tata Curvv EV On Road Price in Amritsar

Tata Curvv EV On Road Price in Amritsar

4 out of 5
Tata Curvv EV Front Right Side
1/27
Tata Curvv EV Left Side View
2/27
Tata Curvv EV Rear Left View
3/27
Tata Curvv EV Grille
4/27
Tata Curvv EV Antenna
5/27
Tata Curvv EV Door Handle
6/27
17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Amritsar
Curvv EV Price in Amritsar

Tata Curvv EV on road price in Amritsar starts from Rs. 18.42 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Curvv EV top variant goes up to Rs. 20.29 Lakhs in Amritsar.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Curvv EV Creative 45₹ 18.42 Lakhs
Tata Curvv EV Accomplished 45₹ 19.46 Lakhs
Tata Curvv EV Accomplished 55₹ 20.25 Lakhs
Tata Curvv EV Accomplished Plus S 45₹ 20.29 Lakhs
...Read More

Tata Curvv EV Variant Wise Price List in Amritsar

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Creative 45
₹18.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
45 KWh
160 Kmph
502 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
76,703
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Amritsar)
18,42,203
EMI@39,596/mo
Accomplished 45
₹19.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
45 KWh
160 Kmph
502 Km
Accomplished 55
₹20.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
55 KWh
160 Kmph
585 Km
Accomplished Plus S 45
₹20.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
45 KWh
160 Kmph
502 Km
11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price in Amritsar
14.49 - 19.29 Lakhs
Nexon EV Price in Amritsar
20 - 25 Lakhs
15.49 - 19.19 Lakhs
XUV 400 EV Price in Amritsar
10.7 - 19.95 Lakhs
Grand Vitara Price in Amritsar

Tata Curvv EV News

Hyundai Creta EV is one of the most anticipated electric cars in India and it is expected to debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo in January next year.
Hyundai Creta EV to debut at 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo: Key facts about Tata Curvv EV & MG Windsor EV rival
29 Aug 2024
India is all set to get at least five more electric vehicles in the compact segment after the launch of Tata Curvv EV. Carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, MG Motor, Mahindra, Hyundai and Honda are preparing for launch of the new EVs in coming days.
Maruti eVX to Hyundai Creta EV: Five Tata Curvv EV rivals you should wait for
23 Aug 2024
Tata Motors has launched the Curvv EV earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes equipped with two choices of battery packs including a 45 kWh unit and a 55 kWh unit.
Tata Curvv EV delivery to start from today. Check how to book one
23 Aug 2024
The sloping roofline is the most distinct design element on the outside of the Tata Curvv EV.
Tata Curvv EV launched and driven: Pros and cons you must know
14 Aug 2024
Tata Curvv EV is open for booking from August 14 across India through the automaker's dedicated website and via offline retail stores.
Tata Curvv EV booking begins. Here's how to book
14 Aug 2024
 Tata Curvv EV News

Tata Curvv EV Videos

Tata Curvv EV has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV offers up to 585 kms of range in a single charge. It comes packed with features like level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and more. It takes on MG ZS EV among compact electric SUVs in India.
Tata Curvv EV review: Can electric power charge up compact SUV game?
13 Aug 2024
Citroen Basalt will introduce a whole new genre in the compact SUV segment with its coupe design. A body-type that is popular in the luxury segment will now be available in the more affordable segments too. Beyond the unique body shape, the Basalt also offers a lot of features and technology.
Citroen Basalt first look: What does the Tata Curvv coupe SUV rival offer
6 Aug 2024
Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
17 Jun 2024
The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
9 Mar 2024
Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
14 Feb 2024
