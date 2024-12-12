What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Rohtak? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Rohtak is Rs. 12.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Rohtak? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Rohtak amount to Rs. 99,200, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Rohtak? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Rohtak is Rs. 18,117.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Rohtak? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Rohtak are Rs. 47,847, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.