What is the on-road price of Skoda Kylaq in Karnal? The on-road price of Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Karnal is Rs. 12.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq in Karnal? The RTO charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Karnal amount to Rs. 99,200, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Karnal? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kylaq in Karnal is Rs. 18,117.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq in Karnal? The insurance charges for Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus in Karnal are Rs. 47,847, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.