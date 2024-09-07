What is the on-road price of Skoda Kushaq in Tiruchirappalli? In Tiruchirappalli, the on-road price of the Skoda Kushaq Classic 1.0L TSI MT is Rs 13,42,204.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Kushaq in Tiruchirappalli? The RTO Charges for the Skoda Kushaq Classic 1.0L TSI MT in Tiruchirappalli is Rs 2,05,520.

What will be the Insurance charges for Skoda Kushaq in Tiruchirappalli? The insurance Charges for the Skoda Kushaq Classic 1.0L TSI MT in Tiruchirappalli is Rs 47,184.

What is the detailed breakup of Skoda Kushaq in Tiruchirappalli? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Skoda Kushaq base variant in Tiruchirappalli: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 10,89,000, RTO - Rs. 2,05,520, Insurance - Rs. 47,184, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Skoda Kushaq in Tiruchirappalli is Rs. 13,42,204.

What is the on-road price of Skoda Kushaq Top Model? The top model of the Skoda Kushaq is the Skoda Style 1.5L TSI DSG, with an on-road price of Rs. 17,43,172 in Tiruchirappalli.

What is the on road price of Skoda Kushaq? The on-road price of Skoda Kushaq in Tiruchirappalli starts at Rs. 13,42,204 and goes upto Rs. 17,43,172. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.