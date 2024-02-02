What is the on-road price of MG Hector in Tiruchirappalli? The on-road price of MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT in Tiruchirappalli is Rs 18,48,983.

What is the detailed breakup of MG Hector in Tiruchirappalli? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of MG Hector in Tiruchirappalli is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 14,99,800, RTO - Rs. 2,79,464, Insurance - Rs. 69,219, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of MG Hector in Tiruchirappalli as Rs. 18,48,983.

What is the on road price of MG Hector? The on-road price of MG Hector in Tiruchirappalli starts at Rs. 18,48,983 and goes upto Rs. 21,08,512. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.