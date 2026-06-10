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Renault Duster Techno Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Turbo Automatic

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
22.10 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Renault Duster Key Specs
Engine1789 cc Turbo
Mileage29 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Duster specs and features

Duster Techno Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Turbo Automatic

Duster Techno Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Turbo Automatic Prices

The Duster Techno Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Turbo Automatic, equipped with a Full hybrid E-Tech 160 and Automatic, is listed at ₹22.10 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Duster Techno Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Turbo Automatic Mileage

All variants of the Duster deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 29 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Duster Techno Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Turbo Automatic Colours

The Duster Techno Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Turbo Automatic is available in 10 colour options: Moon Light Silver, Mountain Jade Green, River Blue, Stealth Black, Sunset Red, Pearl White, Sunset Red With Stealth Black Roof, River Blue With Stealth Black Roof, Mountain Jade Green With Stealth Black Roof, Pearl White With Stealth Black Roof.

Duster Techno Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Turbo Automatic Engine and Transmission

The Duster Techno Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Turbo Automatic is powered by a 1789 cc Turbo engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 160 bhp and 208 Nm of torque.

Duster Techno Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Turbo Automatic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Duster's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 20 Lakhs or the Nissan Tekton priced between ₹10.49 Lakhs - 18.59 Lakhs.

Duster Techno Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Turbo Automatic Specs & Features

The Duster Techno Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Turbo Automatic has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Child Safety Lock, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, Emergency Call Button, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater and Cruise Control.

Renault Duster Techno Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Turbo Automatic Price

Duster Techno Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Turbo Automatic

₹22.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,000
RTO
2,05,900
Insurance
1,04,683
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,10,083
EMI@47,503/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Renault Duster Techno Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Turbo Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Full hybrid E-Tech 160
Battery Capacity
1.4 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.6 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
208 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Mileage (ARAI)
29 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
160 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1789 cc Turbo
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Steering Type
Yes

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4343 mm
Wheelbase
2657 mm
Height
1659 mm
Width
1813 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
700 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Shift Indicator
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Front & Rear

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless Central Locking with Walk-Away Lock

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Renault Duster Techno Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Turbo Automatic EMI
EMI42,753 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
19,89,074
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
19,89,074
Interest Amount
5,76,104
Payable Amount
25,65,178

Renault Duster other Variants

Duster Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT

₹12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,49,000
RTO
1,04,900
Insurance
45,782
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,00,182
EMI@25,797/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Duster Evolution 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT

₹13.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,69,000
RTO
1,16,900
Insurance
49,988
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,36,388
EMI@28,724/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Duster Evolution 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT

₹14.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
1,29,900
Insurance
61,829
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,91,229
EMI@32,052/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Duster Adventure Edition Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual

₹14.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
1,41,900
Insurance
54,545
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,95,945
EMI@32,154/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Duster Techno 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT

₹15.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,49,000
RTO
1,34,900
Insurance
56,298
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,40,698
EMI@33,116/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Duster Adventure Edition Petrol 1.3L Turbo Manual

₹16.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,99,000
RTO
1,51,900
Insurance
65,510
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,16,910
EMI@34,754/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Duster Techno 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT

₹16.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,000
RTO
1,44,900
Insurance
67,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,61,750
EMI@35,717/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Duster Evolution 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic (DCT)

₹16.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,000
RTO
1,44,900
Insurance
67,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,61,750
EMI@35,717/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Duster Techno Petrol 1.3L Turbo Manual Dual Tone

₹16.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,69,000
RTO
1,58,900
Insurance
68,086
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,96,486
EMI@36,464/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Duster Techno Plus 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT

₹17.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,29,000
RTO
1,52,900
Insurance
70,294
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,52,694
EMI@37,672/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Duster Adventure Edition Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

₹17.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,39,000
RTO
1,69,900
Insurance
70,662
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,80,062
EMI@38,260/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Duster Techno Plus Petrol 1.3L Turbo Manual Dual Tone

₹17.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,000
RTO
1,70,900
Insurance
71,030
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,91,430
EMI@38,505/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Duster Techno 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic

₹18.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,89,000
RTO
1,58,900
Insurance
72,502
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,20,902
EMI@39,138/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Duster Techno Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone

₹18.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,09,000
RTO
1,76,900
Insurance
73,238
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,59,638
EMI@39,971/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Duster Techno Plus 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic (DCT)

₹19.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,69,000
RTO
1,66,900
Insurance
75,446
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,11,846
EMI@41,093/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Duster Techno Plus Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone

₹19.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,89,000
RTO
1,84,900
Insurance
76,182
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,50,582
EMI@41,926/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Duster Evolution Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Turbo Automatic

₹19.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,99,000
RTO
1,85,900
Insurance
96,970
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,82,370
EMI@42,609/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Duster Iconic Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT

₹19.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,99,000
RTO
1,69,900
Insurance
75,814
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,45,214
EMI@41,810/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Duster Iconic Petrol 1.3L Turbo Manual Dual Tone

₹19.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,19,000
RTO
1,82,230
Insurance
88,140
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,89,870
EMI@42,770/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Duster Iconic Launch Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT

₹19.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,20,000
RTO
1,72,000
Insurance
75,814
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,68,314
EMI@42,307/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Duster Iconic Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic (DCT)

₹21.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,49,000
RTO
1,84,900
Insurance
81,335
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,15,735
EMI@45,475/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Duster Iconic Petrol 1.3L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone

₹21.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,69,000
RTO
1,97,230
Insurance
94,535
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,61,265
EMI@46,454/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Duster Iconic Launch Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic (DCT)

₹21.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,71,500
RTO
1,87,150
Insurance
81,335
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,40,485
EMI@46,007/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Duster Emotion Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.8L Turbo Automatic

₹22.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,49,000
RTO
2,10,900
Insurance
1,06,611
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,67,011
EMI@48,727/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Renault Duster Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 20 Lakhs
DustervsHector
Nissan Tekton

Nissan Tekton

10.49 - 18.59 Lakhs
+1
DustervsTekton
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11.8 - 18.4 Lakhs
+2
DustervsElevate
Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq

10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs
+3
DustervsKushaq
Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

11 - 19.3 Lakhs
+4
DustervsTaigun

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