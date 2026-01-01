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Nissan Magnite Tekna Petrol Automatic (AMT)

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Nissan Magnite Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Magnite specs and features

Magnite Tekna Petrol Automatic (AMT)

Magnite Tekna Petrol Automatic (AMT) Prices

The Magnite Tekna Petrol Automatic (AMT), equipped with a 1.0L Petrol and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Magnite Tekna Petrol Automatic (AMT) Mileage

All variants of the Magnite offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Magnite Tekna Petrol Automatic (AMT) Colours

The Magnite Tekna Petrol Automatic (AMT) is available in 13 colour options: Storm White, Blade Silver, Sunrise Cooper Orange, Flare Garnet Red, Onyx Black, Pearl White, Vivid Blue, Sunrise Cooper Orange With Onyx Black Roof, Pearl White With Onyx Black Roof, Flare Garnet Red With Onyx Black Roof, Blade Silver With Onyx Black Roof, Vivid Blue With Onyx Black Roof, Olive Bronze.

Magnite Tekna Petrol Automatic (AMT) Engine and Transmission

The Magnite Tekna Petrol Automatic (AMT) is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears. This unit makes 71 bhp @ 6250 rpm and 96 Nm @ 3400 rpm of torque.

Magnite Tekna Petrol Automatic (AMT) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Magnite's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Fronx priced between ₹6.85 Lakhs - 11.98 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs.

Magnite Tekna Petrol Automatic (AMT) Specs & Features

The Magnite Tekna Petrol Automatic (AMT) has Air Purifier, Average Fuel Consumption, Rear Reading Lamp, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Front AC and Instantaneous Consumption.

Nissan Magnite Tekna Petrol Automatic (AMT) Price

Magnite Tekna Petrol Automatic (AMT)

₹10.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,92,000
RTO
75,000
Insurance
49,729
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,17,229
EMI@21,864/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Nissan Magnite Tekna Petrol Automatic (AMT) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.0L Petrol
Driving Range
788 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut with Lower Transverse Link
Rear Suspension
Twin-tube Telescopic Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
205 mm
Length
3994 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm
Kerb Weight
1019 kg
Height
1572 mm
Width
1758 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
447 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres

Mobile Application Features

Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Emergency Call Button
No
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear Door Pockets
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Follow me home headlamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
6 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
HD Touch-screen

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Nissan Magnite Tekna Petrol Automatic (AMT) Offers
On Nissan Magnite :- Accessories/Cash Rs. 5,000/-...
Applicable on magnitetekna-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Jul
View Offer
View All Offers
Nissan Magnite Tekna Petrol Automatic (AMT) EMI
EMI19,678 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,15,506
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,15,506
Interest Amount
2,65,162
Payable Amount
11,80,668

Nissan Magnite other Variants

Magnite Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT

₹6.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
5,61,643
RTO
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FasTag Charges
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Magnite Visia Petrol Manual

₹6.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
5,65,000
RTO
35,160
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FasTag Charges
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Magnite Visia CNG Manual

₹6.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
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RTO
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Insurance
28,816
FasTag Charges
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On-Road Price in Delhi
6,25,916
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Magnite Visia Plus Petrol Manual

₹7.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
6,19,500
RTO
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Insurance
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FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,14,051
EMI@15,348/mo
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Magnite Visia Plus CNG Manual

₹7.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
6,19,500
RTO
52,365
Insurance
30,726
FasTag Charges
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On-Road Price in Delhi
7,03,091
EMI@15,112/mo
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Magnite Visia Petrol Automatic (AMT)

₹7.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,24,000
RTO
56,240
Insurance
38,552
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,19,292
EMI@15,460/mo
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Magnite Visia CNG Automatic (AMT)

₹7.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
6,24,000
RTO
52,680
Insurance
30,884
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,08,064
EMI@15,219/mo
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Magnite Acenta Petrol Manual

₹7.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,80,500
RTO
42,552
Insurance
40,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,64,341
EMI@16,429/mo
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Magnite Acenta CNG Manual

₹7.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,80,500
RTO
56,635
Insurance
32,865
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,70,500
EMI@16,561/mo
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Magnite Acenta Petrol Automatic (AMT)

₹8.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,36,000
RTO
64,080
Insurance
43,044
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,43,624
EMI@18,133/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite Acenta CNG Automatic (AMT)

₹8.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,36,000
RTO
60,520
Insurance
34,810
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,31,830
EMI@17,879/mo
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Magnite N-Connecta CNG Manual

₹8.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
7,43,500
RTO
61,045
Insurance
35,073
FasTag Charges
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On-Road Price in Delhi
8,40,118
EMI@18,057/mo
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Magnite N-Connecta Petrol Manual

₹8.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
7,43,500
RTO
64,605
Insurance
43,577
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,52,182
EMI@18,317/mo
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View breakup

Magnite N-Connecta Petrol Manual Dual Tone

₹8.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
7,60,500
RTO
62,235
Insurance
35,669
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,58,904
EMI@18,461/mo
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View breakup

Magnite N-Connecta CNG Manual B4D

₹8.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,60,500
RTO
62,235
Insurance
35,669
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,58,904
EMI@18,461/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite Kuro Edition Petrol Manual B4D

₹8.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,78,500
RTO
67,055
Insurance
44,949
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,91,004
EMI@19,151/mo
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View breakup

Magnite N-Connecta Petrol Automatic (AMT)

₹9.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,000
RTO
68,490
Insurance
45,833
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,13,823
EMI@19,642/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite N-Connecta CNG Automatic (AMT)

₹9.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,000
RTO
64,930
Insurance
37,018
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,01,448
EMI@19,376/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite N-Connecta Petrol Automatic (AMT) Dual Tone

₹9.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,16,000
RTO
69,120
Insurance
37,614
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,23,234
EMI@19,844/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite Kuro Edition Petrol Automatic (AMT) EZ-SHIFT

₹9.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,34,000
RTO
70,940
Insurance
47,204
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,52,644
EMI@20,476/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite Tekna Petrol Manual

₹9.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,36,500
RTO
71,115
Insurance
47,473
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,55,588
EMI@20,539/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite Tekna CNG Manual

₹9.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,36,500
RTO
70,555
Insurance
38,333
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,45,888
EMI@20,331/mo
Add to Compare
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Magnite Tekna CNG Manual B4D

₹9.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
8,53,500
RTO
71,745
Insurance
38,929
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,64,674
EMI@20,735/mo
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Magnite Tekna Petrol Manual Dual Tone

₹9.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
8,53,500
RTO
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Insurance
38,929
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,64,674
EMI@20,735/mo
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Magnite Tekna Plus Petrol Manual

₹9.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
8,69,500
RTO
73,425
Insurance
48,913
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,92,338
EMI@21,329/mo
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Magnite Tekna Plus CNG Manual

₹9.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
8,69,500
RTO
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Insurance
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FasTag Charges
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On-Road Price in Delhi
9,82,355
EMI@21,115/mo
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Magnite N-Connecta Petrol Manual HRAO

₹9.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,74,500
RTO
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Insurance
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FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,98,131
EMI@21,454/mo
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View breakup

Magnite Tekna Plus CNG Manual B4D

₹10.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,86,500
RTO
74,055
Insurance
40,086
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,01,141
EMI@21,518/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite Tekna Plus Petrol Manual Dual Tone

₹10.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,86,500
RTO
74,055
Insurance
40,086
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,01,141
EMI@21,518/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite N-Connecta Petrol Manual Dual Tone HRAO

₹10.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,91,500
RTO
74,405
Insurance
40,261
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,06,666
EMI@21,637/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite Tekna CNG Automatic (AMT)

₹10.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,92,000
RTO
74,440
Insurance
40,278
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,07,218
EMI@21,649/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite Tekna Petrol Automatic (AMT) Dual Tone

₹10.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,09,000
RTO
75,630
Insurance
40,874
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,26,004
EMI@22,053/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite Kuro Edition Petrol Turbo Manual HRAO

₹10.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
9,09,500
RTO
75,665
Insurance
40,892
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,26,557
EMI@22,065/mo
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View breakup

Magnite Tekna Plus Petrol Automatic (AMT)

₹10.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
9,25,000
RTO
77,310
Insurance
51,163
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,53,973
EMI@22,654/mo
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View breakup

Magnite Acenta Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT)

₹10.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,25,000
RTO
77,310
Insurance
51,876
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,54,686
EMI@22,669/mo
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View breakup

Magnite Tekna Plus CNG Automatic (AMT)

₹10.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
9,25,000
RTO
76,750
Insurance
41,435
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,43,685
EMI@22,433/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite Tekna Plus Petrol Automatic (AMT) Dual Tone

₹10.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,42,000
RTO
77,940
Insurance
42,031
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,62,471
EMI@22,837/mo
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View breakup

Magnite Tekna Petrol Turbo Manual

₹10.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,54,500
RTO
79,375
Insurance
52,638
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,87,013
EMI@23,364/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite N-Connecta Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT)

₹11.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,67,400
RTO
80,278
Insurance
54,073
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,02,251
EMI@23,692/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite Tekna Petrol Turbo Manual Dual Tone

₹11.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,67,500
RTO
80,278
Insurance
54,073
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,02,351
EMI@23,694/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite N-Connecta Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone

₹11.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,84,400
RTO
81,468
Insurance
54,113
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,20,481
EMI@24,084/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite Tekna Plus Petrol Turbo Manual

₹11.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,88,400
RTO
81,748
Insurance
54,113
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,24,761
EMI@24,176/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite Kuro Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) HRAO

₹11.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,400
RTO
82,518
Insurance
54,073
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,36,491
EMI@24,428/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite Tekna Plus Petrol Turbo Manual Dual Tone

₹11.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,05,400
RTO
1,12,540
Insurance
44,253
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,62,693
EMI@24,991/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite Tekna Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT)

₹12.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,62,300
RTO
1,18,790
Insurance
57,642
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,39,232
EMI@26,636/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite Tekna Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone

₹12.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,79,300
RTO
1,19,930
Insurance
46,844
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,46,574
EMI@26,794/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite Tekna Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT)

₹12.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,96,000
RTO
1,22,160
Insurance
59,117
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,77,777
EMI@27,464/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Magnite Tekna Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone

₹12.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,13,000
RTO
1,23,300
Insurance
48,025
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,84,825
EMI@27,616/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nissan Magnite Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs
+2
MagnitevsFronx
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

7.76 - 13.06 Lakhs
MagnitevsUrban Cruiser Taisor
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

5.8 - 9.57 Lakhs
+3
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Citroen C3X

Citroen C3X

7.91 - 9.9 Lakhs
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Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
+1
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Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

5.81 - 10.35 Lakhs
+2
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Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
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Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
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UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
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Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

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Popular Nissan Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
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Latest Cars in India 2026

BMW X6

BMW X6

1.78 Cr
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Citroen eC3X

Citroen eC3X

11.99 - 13.26 Lakhs
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MINI Countryman C

MINI Countryman C

47.5 Lakhs
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Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2.2 - 2.38 Cr
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Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

7.24 Lakhs
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Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.49 - 24.95 Lakhs
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Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.39 - 22.82 Lakhs
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Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
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Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
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VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
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Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda Kodiaq RS

Skoda Kodiaq RS

45 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
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Renault Kwid Facelift

Renault Kwid Facelift

4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
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Nissan Tekton

Nissan Tekton

11 - 18 Lakhs Exp. Price
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Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
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Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
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