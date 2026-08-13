hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsExter vs Magnite

Hyundai Exter vs Nissan Magnite

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 17.9 to 24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Magnite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Magnite
BrandHyundaiNissan
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 5.65 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl17.9 to 24 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Magnite
Nissan Magnite
Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
₹5.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min96 Nm @ 3400 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl19.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min71 bhp @ 6250-3600 rpm
Engine
1997 cc999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165/70 R14195 / 60 R16
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTwin-tube Telescopic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMac Pherson Strut with Lower Transverse Link
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14195 / 60 R16
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L40 litres
Length
3830 mm3994 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2500 mm
Height
1643 mm1572 mm
Width
1723 mm1758 mm
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualYes (Manual)
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,2156,33,141
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,6005,61,643
RTO
32,22434,926
Insurance
35,39136,072
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93213,608
Latest Offers
See All
Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
View Offer

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch sit in a segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is considered one of the most competitive categories.
Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Monthly EMI comparison
13 Aug 2026
The Hyundai Exter facelift has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.79 lakh, bringing a comprehensive set of updates for 2026
2026 Hyundai Exter facelift launched at 5.79 lakh with design and tech upgrades
20 Mar 2026
Hyundai follows Maruti Suzuki to announce a price hike, effective from June 2026.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, i20, Exter, Venue, Creta to be costlier by up to 12,800 from June 1
28 May 2026
Nissan Magnite in the new Olive Bronze shade.
Nissan Magnite gets new Olive Bronze colour shade
15 May 2026
Nissan Magnite is a more affordable choice among these two, while Tata Nexon offers a wider and more powerful powertrain lineup.
Feeling confused between Tata Nexon and Nissan Magnite? Which one makes more sense to buy
14 May 2026
Nissan has attributed the sales surge to the positive performance of both Magnite and Gravite.
Gravite and Magnite help Nissan post 75% YoY growth in April
1 May 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The Hyundai Tucson unit used for Bharat NCAP crash test was the Signature petrol variant of the model, one of the entry-level versions. The SUV aced the crash test by scoring five-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection tests.
Watch Hyundai Tucson crash test video at Bharat NCAP. Five-star safety rating for the Korean SUV
28 Nov 2024
The Hyundai Creta Electric will make its global debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The electric SUV promises to offer up to 473 kms of range in a single charge.
Hyundai Creta EV unveiled. What to expect? Launch timeline, range, battery, charging explained
3 Jan 2025
Hyundai Motor will officially launch the Creta EV on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. This is the first ICE model from the Korean auto giant to get electric power in India.
Hyundai Creta EV review: Can electric power boost popularity of India's best-selling SUV?
16 Jan 2025
Nissan Motor is all set to introduce a new 5-speed AMT gearbox to its Magnite SUV. Variants with the new transmission unit will be sold along with the CVT gearbox already on offer.
Nissan Magnite EZ Shift review: Is AMT better than the CVT gearbox?
9 Oct 2023
Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
9 Oct 2023
Nissan Motor will officially announce the price of the X-Trail SUV in India on August 1. The SUV is making a comeback to India after nearly a decade and aims to take on large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson.
2024 Nissan X-Trail review: Can it take on the might of Toyota Fortuner?
23 Jul 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers