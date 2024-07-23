MINI Countryman E on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 60.84 Lakhs. Visit your nearest MINI Countryman E on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 60.84 Lakhs. Visit your nearest MINI Countryman E dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers. MINI Countryman E on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price MINI Countryman E Electric ₹ 60.84 Lakhs