New-gen MINI Cooper S & Countryman E to be launched in India on July 24

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jun 2024, 16:42 PM
Pre-bookings for the fourth-generation MINI Cooper S and the all-electric Countryman E began earlier this month online and both models will be launche
2025 MINI Cooper S MINI Countryman E
MINI India has announced that its upcoming new-generation Cooper S and Countryman E models will hit Indian shores on July 24, 2024. Pre-bookings for the fourth-generation MINI Cooper S and the all-electric Countryman E began earlier this month online. Both models made their global debut in September last year. Apart from the new MINI models, the BMW Group plans to also launch the new-generation 5 Series LWB and BMW CE 04 electric scooter on the same day.

2025 MINI Cooper S India Launch

The 2025 MINI Cooper S will first arrive in India in the three-door body style. The model will draw power from a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 201 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph comes up in 6.6 seconds, 0.1 seconds faster than the older version, while power goes to the front wheels using a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Visually, the new MINI Cooper S gets a redesigned grille, round LED headlamps with three customisable signature LED DRLs and overall flatter surfaces for a minimalist appearance. The design remains distinctly a MINI with the rear getting a newer iteration of the Union Jack-themed taillights.

Also Read : BMW CE 04 electric scooter with 129 km of range to launch on 24th July

2025 Mini Countryman
The third-generation Mini Countryman E SUV will arrive in India as a fully built unit and expect prices to be around 65 lakh (ex-showroom)
2025 Mini Countryman
The third-generation Mini Countryman E SUV will arrive in India as a fully built unit and expect prices to be around 65 lakh (ex-showroom)

2025 MINI Countryman E India Launch

The new-generation MINI Countryman will arrive in the electric avatar first in India. The refreshed design is sharper with the new LED DRls, bolder grille and overall larger proportions. Power on the Countryman E will come from an electric motor tuned for 201 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque with 0-100 kmph coming up in 8.6 seconds. The practical MINI promises a range of 462 km (WLTP) on a single charge.

Both models share several details in the cabin including a circular OLED infotainment system, toggle switches for major controls, ambient lighting, and a head-up display instead of a conventional instrument console. The new MINI Countryman E will also pack Level 2 ADAS, MINI Connected tech, Digital Key Plus, a fisheye in-car camera, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat with a massage function, and more.

Also Read : New-gen BMW 5 Series long-wheelbase pre-bookings begin in India, launch in July

Also Watch: BMW 5 Series LWB, pre-launch reveal: The best BMW yet? | HT Auto

Both the new-gen MINI Cooper S and Countryman E are expected to arrive as Completely Built Units (CBUs) and prices are likely to start from around 45 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

First Published Date: 22 Jun 2024, 16:42 PM IST
