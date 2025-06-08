Mini Countryman E John Cooper Works Pack unveiled in India. Here's what it gets

The MINI Countryman E John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack has been introduced in India recently as the brand new flagship model of the BMW owned brand. The fresh JCW Edition adds a sporty look to both the exterior and interior of the quirky electric SUV, and will be positioned at the top of the variant list. Interestingly, the new MINI Countryman E JCW Pack will be limited to just 20 units and will go on sale online-only for a nominal price of ₹1.5 lakh. Deliveries will start from June 10, 2025, onwards. Here's what it has to offer.