Mini Countryman E John Cooper Works Pack unveiled in India. Here's what it gets

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jun 2025, 10:47 AM
The new MINI Countryman E JCW Pack is restricted to only 20 units and will be exclusively available online for a token amount of 1.5 lakh.

The MINI Countryman E John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack has been introduced in India recently as the brand new flagship model of the BMW owned brand. The fresh JCW Edition adds a sporty look to both the exterior and interior of the quirky electric SUV, and will be positioned at the top of the variant list. Interestingly, the new MINI Countryman E JCW Pack will be limited to just 20 units and will go on sale online-only for a nominal price of 1.5 lakh. Deliveries will start from June 10, 2025, onwards. Here's what it has to offer.

1

MINI Countryman E John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack: Design

MINI Countryman E John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack receives two new exterior paint colors - Midnight Black and Legend Grey. The latter also receives black sports stripes. The JCW variant stands out further through the chequered pattern on the charging port and bumper, taking cues from the British automaker's racing heritage. The model also receives sportier side skirts, blacked-out trim finishers, and bigger 19-inch JCW alloy wheels with a black finish. The C-pillar also carries the chequered flag.

2 MINI Countryman E John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack: Cabin

Changes to the cabin include the John Cooper Works sport seats and steering wheel, sportier accents across the dashboard, and a Boost mode for the powertrain. The interior sports a black and red theme. Mini has upgraded the brakes to JCW Sport units for better stopping power.

3 MINI Countryman E John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack: Features

On the feature side, the MINI Countryman E JCW features a 9.4-inch OLED infotainment touchscreen system, a head-up display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a Harman Kardon audio system, wireless charging, ambient light, a panoramic sunroof, front seats with electric adjustment, numerous airbags, Level 2 ADAS, and more.

4 MINI Countryman E John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack: Specs

There are no mechanical updates otherwise, and the Countryman E JCW Pack also receives the same solitary electric motor producing 210 bhp and 250 Nm of maximum torque. The electric SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds while its top speed is 170 kmph. The 66.45 kWh battery pack provides the power, offering a range of 462 km (WLTP) on a single charge.

5 MINI Countryman E John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack: Rivals

The new MINI Countryman E competes against offerings like the Mercedes-Benz EQA, Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo EX40, BYD Sealion 7, and the BMW iX1 LWB.

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2025, 10:47 AM IST
