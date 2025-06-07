MINI Countryman E JCW: Check out 5 key highlights of the limited edition sports crossover

MINI India has launched the electrified third-generation MINI Countryman E John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack, blending performance DNA with cutting-edge EV tech and modern design. Priced at ₹62 lakh (ex-showroom), this limited-edition model will be restricted to just 20 units, available exclusively via the MINI Online Shop.

With bookings now open and deliveries beginning June 10, 2025, here’s a look at the five standout highlights that make this special edition MINI a compelling choice for driving enthusiasts with an eye for exclusivity.