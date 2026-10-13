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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Byd Atto 8 Can Charge From 10% To 97% In 9 Minutes. But There's A Catch

BYD Atto 8 can charge from 10% to 97% in 9 minutes. But there's a catch

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 13 Oct 2026, 09:46 am
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BYD Atto 8 is available in RWD and AWD variants, and gets power from a 115 kWh battery pack.

BYD Atto 8
BYD Atto 8 is available in RWD and AWD variants and gets power from a 115 kWh battery pack.
BYD Atto 8
BYD Atto 8 is available in RWD and AWD variants and gets power from a 115 kWh battery pack.
BYD Seagull
EMI starting at just
₹13,100/ month
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BYD Atto 8 is the Chinese electric car giant's seven-seater SUV that has made its debut at the Paris Motor Show. What's become the talking point for the BYD Atto 8 is the number nine. To be specific, it's the charging capability of the BYD Atto 8 that most EV makers couldn't match. BYD claims the Atto 8 takes nine minutes to make the battery nearly full from a near-empty state, provided it is plugged into the right charger.

The BYD Atto 8 is powered by a second-generation 115 kWh Blade battery pack. The headline maker for the electric SUV is the fast-charging capability. BYD claims the Atto 8 can go from 10% to 70% charge in five minutes and from 10% to 97% in nine minutes. This means that before you are finished with a coffee and washroom break, your car will be almost fully charged. However, there is a catch.

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The nine-minute flash charging requires the second-generation Blade battery paired specifically with BYD's own Flash chargers, rated at up to 1,500 kilowatts. Plug it into a third-party fast charger, and the Atto 8 is limited by whatever power that network can actually deliver. This difference is important, since BYD plans only 3,000 Flash stations across Europe by the end of 2027.

Cold weather changes the math too. At temperatures as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius, charging the battery from 10% to 97% takes 12 minutes, three minutes longer than its standard claim.

The BYD Atto 8 is available in two configurations. The rear-wheel-drive (RWD) version churns out 448 bhp peak power. It is capable of hitting 0-100 kmph in 5.8 seconds and promises up to 651 km range. Also, there is an all-wheel-drive (AWD) version that generates 754 bhp peak power. BYD claims the AWD variant can sprint 0-100 kmph in 4.6 seconds, while it promises up to 602 km range.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 13 Oct 2026, 09:46 am IST
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