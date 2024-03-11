HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki XL6 On Road Price in Satara

4 out of 5
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Front View
1/15
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Front Right View
2/15
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Left Side View
3/15
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Rear Right Side
4/15
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Rear View
5/15
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Right Side View
6/15
4 out of 5
13.1 - 16.81 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Satara
XL6 Price in Satara

Maruti Suzuki XL6 on road price in Satara starts from Rs. 13.69 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki XL6 top variant goes up to Rs. 15.31 Lakhs in Satara. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta MT Petrol₹ 13.69 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta MT CNG₹ 14.27 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha MT Petrol₹ 14.84 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol₹ 15.31 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Variant Wise Price List in Satara

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Zeta MT Petrol
₹13.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,61,000
RTO
1,50,266
Insurance
56,751
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Satara)
13,68,517
EMI@29,415/mo
Zeta MT CNG
₹14.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
View breakup
Alpha MT Petrol
₹14.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Zeta AT Petrol
₹15.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup
Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Maruti Suzuki XL6 News

Maruti Suzuki is offering up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>87,000 discounts for its cars like Grand Vitara, Ignis, Baleno, XL6 and Ciaz, which are sold through the Nexa premium retail network.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Baleno, XL6, Grand Vitara fetching upto 87,000 discounts
11 Mar 2024
All three vehicles are based on the same Heartect platform.
Maruti Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga gets updated with these new connectivity features
7 Feb 2023
Photo courtesy: Maruti Suzuki Nexa
Maruti Suzuki celebrates 40 years with Black Edition Baleno, XL6 and more
5 Jan 2023
Maruti Suzuki now offers CNG technology to 12 of its car models, including XL6 and Baleno.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno, XL6 launched as first Nexa models with CNG technology
1 Nov 2022
Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details
20 Sept 2022
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Videos

Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.29 lakh (ex-showroom).&nbsp;
2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift: First drive review
26 Apr 2022
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki XL6 FAQs

The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol in Satara is Rs. 15.31 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol in Satara amount to Rs. 1.67 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Satara is Rs. 27,749.
The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol in Satara are Rs. 61,903, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol in Satara includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 13.01 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 1.67 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 61,903, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 15.31 Lakhs.

