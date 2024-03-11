What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Satara? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol in Satara is Rs. 15.31 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Satara? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol in Satara amount to Rs. 1.67 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Satara? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Satara is Rs. 27,749.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Satara? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol in Satara are Rs. 61,903, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.