Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets 6 airbags as standard
- Maruti Suzuki India Limited has updated the XL6 to include 6 airbags as standard across all variants, including the base trim.
The XL6 is based on the Ertiga which is very popular in the Indian market.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited has silently updated the XL6 to now offer 6 airbags as a standard offering. Earlier, 6 airbags were only present on the higher variants, but now even the base trim gets them. As expected, the prices have received a hike. After this update, only the Fronx, S-Presso and Ignis are left to receive 6 airbags. The manufacturer has already confirmed that before the year ends, all cars will be equipped with 6 airbags.
First Published Date: 25 Jul 2025, 10:30 am IST
