Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets 6 airbags as standard

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has silently updated the XL6 to now offer 6 airbags as a standard offering. Earlier, 6 airbags were only present on the higher variants, but now even the base trim gets them. As expected, the prices have received a hike. After this update, only the Fronx, S-Presso and Ignis are left to receive 6 airbags. The manufacturer has already confirmed that before the year ends, all cars will be equipped with 6 airbags.