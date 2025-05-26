2025 Kia Carens Clavis vs Maruti Suzuki XL6: Which MPV will you pick

The Indian MPV segment has just gotten more interesting with the arrival of the Kia Carens Clavis . At a price range of ₹11.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), the new Carens would try to disrupt the hitherto dominated segment by practical and rounded-to-fit-all models such as the Maruti Suzuki XL6 .

The Kia Carens Clavis gets powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel unit or a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine along with a CNG option.

Both are premium family cars, offering a mix of practicality, comfort, and style. But how are they different in power, features, and price? Here's a detailed comparasion between the Kia Carens Clavis and the Maruti Suzuki XL6.

2025 Kia Carens Clavis vs Maruti Suzuki: Specifications

Kia has come to the table with a diverse powertrain lineup for the Carens Clavis. Buyers can pick from a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre diesel unit delivering 116 PS and 250 Nm, or a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol option with 115 PS and 144 Nm. Transmission options are just as flexible, including a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, a clutchless iMT, and a 7-speed DCT.

Maruti Suzuki, meanwhile, offers the XL6 with a more modest engine setup. Its sole 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 103 PS and 136 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. The real standout here is the XL6’s CNG variant, which may not be powerful (88 PS), but offers a high claimed mileage of 26.32 km per kg—making it a strong contender for buyers focused on running costs.

The Carens Clavis clearly leads in terms of performance, particularly for those who want a stronger highway performer or more spirited urban driving. However, the XL6 still makes a compelling case for budget-conscious buyers who prioritize efficiency over outright power.

2025 Kia Carens Clavis vs Maruti Suzuki: Features

Both MPVs bring a good amount of equipment to the table, but the Carens Clavis pulls ahead with its tech-savvy and premium approach. The exterior gets a sharper, modern update with connected LED tail lights, sleek LED headlights, and larger 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. On the inside, Kia offers a dual-tone navy blue and beige theme, a two-spoke steering wheel, and the option of both six- and seven-seat configurations. The higher variants also have a panoramic sunroof as well as 64-color ambient lighting.

In contrast, the cabin design of the XL6 is more functional, with black colors and faux wooden inserts. The XL6, which is only available in six-seat configuration with captain seats in the second row, offers features such as LED fog lamps, cruise control, and footwell lighting..

When it comes to creature comforts, the Carens Clavis takes things up a notch. It boasts ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, a powered driver seat with four-way adjustment, auto air conditioning with vents for all three rows, and rain-sensing wipers. The XL6 does offer several of these conveniences, such as ventilated seats and auto AC, but misses out on more premium touches like the powered seat and wireless charging.

Kia equips the Carens Clavis with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complemented by a matching 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. The interface is paired with an eight-speaker Bose audio setup and connected car features. While wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are reserved for lower variants with the 8-inch system, the setup still feels premium and immersive.

Maruti's XL6 gets a smaller 7-inch touchscreen with a six-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system. On the plus side, it does support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay across variants, giving it a usability advantage despite the smaller screen size and more modest interface.

Safety is another area where the Carens Clavis outshines its rival. It has a six-airbag standard, plus all the bells and whistles like a 360-degree view camera with blind spot monitoring, Level-2 ADAS, dual-camera dashcam, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and disc brakes at all four corners. These features don't just increase comfort and assurance in your safety, but also demonstrate Kia's effort to meet modern-day safety expectations.

The XL6 does have the basics, dual airbags (up to four on top models), electronic stability control, hill hold assist, and a 360-degree view camera. Some features such as ADAS and top-end safety suite features are not available in the Carens.

2025 Kia Carens Clavis vs Maruti Suzuki: Price

At ₹11.50 lakh for the starting model, the Kia Carens Clavis undercuts the base XL6 by a bit. But the Carens' top trims go all the way up to ₹21.50 lakh, while the XL6 goes only up to ₹14.84 lakh. That's quite a difference, and it highlights the two's different positioning.

Maruti’s XL6 remains the more accessible option, especially for families looking to strike a balance between comfort, efficiency, and cost. On the other hand, the Carens Clavis is aimed at buyers willing to spend more for added power, technology, and a premium driving experience.

