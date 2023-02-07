HT Auto
Maruti Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga gets updated with these new connectivity features

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has updated Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga with new connected features. These new features will be added to the vehicles via an over-the-air or OTA update. Customers can install the update via smartphones or download the same from Maruti Suzuki's official website. In the past, Maruti Suzuki rolled out a similar OTA update for Maruti Brezza.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 07 Feb 2023, 12:36 PM
All three vehicles are based on the same Heartect platform.
All three vehicles will now get Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Baleno now gets Turn-By-Turn navigation on Head-Up Display (HUD). This feature was already available on the multi-information display of Ertiga, Baleno and XL6. The Ertiga and XL6 now come with “Surround Sense" that is powered by Arkamys.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki is working on launching the Fronx and the Jimny SUV. The Fronx is the new compact SUV that is expected to sit below the Brezza and will share its underpinnings with the Baleno.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki delivers Grand Vitara SUV to Ambassador of Japan

The Fronx will be offered with two petrol engine options. There is the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 88 bhp and a peak torque output of 113 Nm. It will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Then there is the 1.0-litre BoosterJet petrol engine. It produces 98 bhp and 147 Nm. It will come with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Fronx uses the Heartect platform on which several of Maruti Suzuki vehicles are based on. The Fronx measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and 1,550 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,520 mm.

However, the highlight of 2023 for Maruti Suzuki will be the Jimny for which a lot of people have been waiting for. The manufacturer will be launching the 5-door version of the Jimny and it has already been showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

The Jimny will be offered with a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that develops 103 bhp and a peak torque output of 134.2 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There is also idle start/stop tech on offer. Being an off-roader there is a 4x4 system offered as standard along with a low-range gearbox.

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2023, 12:36 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti XL6 Ertiga Baleno
Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter

