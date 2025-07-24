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Maruti Suzuki XL6 Images

Check out the latest images of Maruti Suzuki XL6. The images showcase the dynamic exterior ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Front Left Side

Maruti Suzuki XL6

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
11.57 - 14.53 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Exterior
Interior
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Front Left Side
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Front View
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Headlight
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Left Side View
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Rear Left View
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Rear Right Side
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Rear View
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Side Mirror Body
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Taillight
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Wheel
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Airbags
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Child Seat
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Configuration Selector Knob
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Dashboard
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Infotainment System Main Menu
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Instrument Cluster
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Parking Camera Display
Front Left Side
Front View
Headlight
Left Side View
Rear Left View
Rear Right Side
Rear View
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Wheel
Airbags
Child Seat
Configuration Selector Knob
Dashboard
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Parking Camera Display

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Maruti Suzuki XL6 User Reviews & Ratings

3.9
11 Ratings & Reviews
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User Reviews

Maruti xl6 ownership review: 2 years
Having owned the maruti xl6 for nearly 2 years, i can confidently say that the vehicle excels in delivering comfort- especially on long journeys. The spacious cabin and cushioned ride significantly enhance overall travel experience, making it a great option for family road trips. One of the key highlights has been the fuel efficiency. On highways, the xl6 offers an impressive mileage of around 21km/l with 2-4 passengers and approx 19km/l with full load of 6 passengers which is commendable for car in this segment. That said, the vehicle does fall short in certain areas. The pickup feels underwhelming and there's noticeable lag when accelerating. Also, the interiod build and material quality aren't exaclty premium. The inclusion of 360 degree camera is a strong plus making tight parking and navigation through traffic much easier. Final: with its 6 seater capacity, good fuel economy and practical features, the maruti xl 6 delivers solid value for money.
By: Kushagra (Jul 24, 2025)
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Maruti Suzuki XL6 Related News

The XL7 now looks more muscular than the XL6 which is on sale in the Indian market.
Suzuki XL7 facelift revealed in Indonesia, could preview Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift
30 Jul 2026
The XL6 is based on the Ertiga which is very popular in the Indian market.
Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets 6 airbags as standard
25 Jul 2025
The Kia Carens Clavis starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.50 lakh while the Maruti Suzuki XL6 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.83 lakh
2025 Kia Carens Clavis vs Maruti Suzuki XL6: Which premium MPV will you pick
26 May 2025
Maruti Suzuki is offering up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>87,000 discounts for its cars like Grand Vitara, Ignis, Baleno, XL6 and Ciaz, which are sold through the Nexa premium retail network.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Baleno, XL6, Grand Vitara fetching upto 87,000 discounts
11 Mar 2024
All three vehicles are based on the same Heartect platform.
Maruti Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga gets updated with these new connectivity features
7 Feb 2023
View all
 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Related News

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Videos

Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.29 lakh (ex-showroom).&nbsp;
2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift: First drive review
26 Apr 2022
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
15 Nov 2019
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
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