Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details

With the festive season on, Maruti Suzuki is offering discount deals on Maruti Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis.
By : Debolina Chakraborty
| Updated on: 20 Sep 2022, 12:15 PM
Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.

Maruti Suzuki has always been the dominant player in the domestic market in terms of sales and volumes. For the affordable options that the automaker provides, the brand remains an instant choice for many who want to own a car. If you are on a budget and looking to drive home a new car this festive season, there are some great discounts on models like Ciaz, Ignis and XL6, among others.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Though the sales in the mid-size sedan segment are plummeting, a premium offering by Maruti Suzuki in form of the Ciaz has managed to stay afloat. Last year, Maruti Ciaz hit the milestone of three lakh units being sold overall. Maruti Suzuki is currently offering benefits of up to 48,000 in all the variants of the sedan Ciaz. The offer is available in selected locations.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.65 kmpl
₹8.3 - 11.72 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.97 kmpl
₹11.29 - 14.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹8.35 - 12.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.55 kmpl
₹8.39 - 12.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mahindra Bolero Neo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero Neo
1493 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.29 kmpl
₹8.48 - 10.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki is expecting the small car segment to grow in large volumes as it is betting on first-time buyers and customers from rural as well as suburban areas. And Maruti Ignis, a small hatchback, fits perfectly in size as well as in budget for consumers from these areas. The automaker is giving a consumer offer of up to 10,000 and an exchange offer of up to 15,000 and a rural cooperative offer of 5,100. There is also a Shagun offer of up to 3,100. These offers are applicable to selected variants of the Maruti Ignis and available in selected locations.

(Also read | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV review: Drives clean, plays dirty, stands tall)

Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV

The latest XL6 from Maruti Suzuki continues to prioritize a spacious cabin above all else.
The latest XL6 from Maruti Suzuki continues to prioritize a spacious cabin above all else.
The latest XL6 from Maruti Suzuki continues to prioritize a spacious cabin above all else.
The latest XL6 from Maruti Suzuki continues to prioritize a spacious cabin above all else.

Maruti Suzuki drove in the XL6 MPV in 2019 and it quickly acquired a strong foothold in the segment which was largely dominated by Toyota Innova. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is sold under the Nexa chain and with the upcoming festive season, consumers who want to indulge can consider this model as an option. And bonus! the company's discount offers on this model can give one a great deal. Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits of up to 48,000 in all the variants of the XL6 premium MPV in selected locations.

Note: All discounts and offers on above models have been mentioned here for reference purposes and are subject to change. Check for updated offers and offer status on company website and/or with company dealerships.

First Published Date: 20 Sep 2022, 12:13 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki XL6 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Maruti Suzuki Ignis Ciaz XL6 Ignis Maruti Suzuki
