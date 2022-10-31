Maruti Suzuki Baleno, XL6 launched as first Nexa models with CNG technology

Baleno and XL6 are now the first Nexa models under Maruti Suzuki to get factory-fitted CNG kits.

Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched the CNG variants of Baleno and XL6 models. The two cars are now first from the Nexa range to get CNG technology although Maruti has been offering CNG kits for over two decades now. Underlining the growing popularity of CNG, the company highlighted that even Nexa buyers are preferring the lower running cost and lower emissions of such vehicles.

The Baleno CNG has been launched at a starting price of ₹8.28 lakh for the Delta variant while the Zeta variant is priced at ₹9.21 lakh. The XL6 CNG has been launched only in the Zeta variant and is priced at ₹12.24 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

Variants Maruti Baleno S-CNG Maruti XL6 S-CNG Delta (MT) 8,28,000 Zeta (MT) 9,21,000 12,24,000

Maruti Suzuki has been backing CNG technology for quite some time now, especially since it ditched diesel engines entirely. The first cars from the manufacturer to get CNG were WagonR, Alto and Eeco back in 2010. But with the introduction of S-CNG technology to Baleno and XL6 now, the number of models with CNG has expanded to 12. While Baleno is one of the best-selling models from Maruti and enjoys a commanding position among hatchbacks in the market, the XL6 is the more premium version of the Ertiga, an MPV that has already been coming with CNG kit.

Both Baleno and XL6 had been updated recently and while there were significant changes to the exterior styling, the company has also expanded the list of features offered in the cabin. This includes a 360-degree camera, Head-Up Display, new 9-inch digital touchscreen, updated digital instrument cluster, among others. While the Baleno is powered by 1.2 litre DualJet petrol engine, the XL6 gets a next-generation 1.5-litre K Series petrol motor.

The Baleno S-CNG churns out 77.49 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 98.5 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. The XL 6 S-CNG churns out 87.83 PS of power at 5,500 rpm and 121.5 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm.

Both the Baleno S-CNG and XL6 S-CNG can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program at a monthly subscription fee starting from ₹18,403 and ₹30,821, respectively.

