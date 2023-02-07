Maruti Suzuki XL6 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes in eight petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The XL6 measures 4,445 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,740 mm. A six-seat model, Maruti Suzuki XL6 sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki XL6 price starts at ₹ 9.85 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.87 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes in 8 variants. Maruti Suzuki XL6 top variant price is ₹ 14.55 Lakhs.
₹11.29 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.29 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.79 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹12.89 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.05 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.79 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹14.39 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹14.55 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
