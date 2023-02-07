HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Specifications

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a 6 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 9,84,631 in India. It is available in 8 variants, 1462.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Specs

Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes in eight petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The XL6 measures 4,445 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,740 mm. ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Alpha Plus AT Petrol Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
137 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
20.27 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Torque (Nm @ RPM)
138/4400
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
K15B Smart Hybrid
Driving Range
912 Km
Drivetrain
FWD
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Gross Vehicle Weight (kg)
1730 (MT), 1740 (AT)
Length
4445 mm
Wheelbase
2740 mm
Height
1700 mm
Kerb Weight (kg)
1180 (MT), 1190 (AT)
Width
1775 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
209 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Seating Capacity
6 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
3
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Cup Holders
Front Only
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Warranty (Years)
2
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Maruti Suzuki XL6 News

All three vehicles are based on the same Heartect platform.
Maruti Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga gets updated with these new connectivity features
7 Feb 2023
Photo courtesy: Maruti Suzuki Nexa
Maruti Suzuki celebrates 40 years with Black Edition Baleno, XL6 and more
5 Jan 2023
Maruti Suzuki now offers CNG technology to 12 of its car models, including XL6 and Baleno.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno, XL6 launched as first Nexa models with CNG technology
1 Nov 2022
Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details
20 Sept 2022
Three-row MPV segment in India continues to be dominated by Maruti Ertiga (top right). However, its XL6 and Kia's new Carens are locked in a tight race for second spot.
Top 3 MPVs in India in May: Ertiga rules while Carens, XL6 locked in tight race
7 Jun 2022
View all
 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki XL6 price starts at ₹ 9.85 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.87 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes in 8 variants. Maruti Suzuki XL6 top variant price is ₹ 14.55 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Zeta MT Petrol
11.29 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha MT Petrol
12.29 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Zeta AT Petrol
12.79 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha Plus MT Petrol
12.89 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha Plus MT Petrol Dual Tone
13.05 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha AT Petrol
13.79 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha Plus AT Petrol
14.39 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha Plus AT Petrol Dual Tone
14.55 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

