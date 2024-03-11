What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Karunagappally? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol in Karunagappally is Rs. 15.65 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Karunagappally? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol in Karunagappally amount to Rs. 2.03 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Karunagappally? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Karunagappally is Rs. 28,371.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 in Karunagappally? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol in Karunagappally are Rs. 60,561, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.