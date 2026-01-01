|Engine
|1462 cc
|Mileage
|21.18 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Victoris Zxi Plus (O) 1.5 MT, equipped with Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹18.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Victoris deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 21.18 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Victoris Zxi Plus (O) 1.5 MT is available in 8 colour options: Artic White, Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof, Splendid Silver With Black Roof, Eternal Blue, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, Splendid Silver, Mystic Green.
The Victoris Zxi Plus (O) 1.5 MT is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 139 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.
In the Victoris's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder priced between ₹10.95 Lakhs - 19.76 Lakhs.
The Victoris Zxi Plus (O) 1.5 MT has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Cruise Control, Instantaneous Consumption, Heads Up Display (HUD), Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning and Low Fuel Level Warning.