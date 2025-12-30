Maruti Suzuki Victoris Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes in thirteen petrol variant, three CNG variant and five Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 19.07-28.65 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Victoris measures 4,360 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Victoris sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less