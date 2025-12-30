hamburger icon
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Victoris is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 10,49,900 in India. It is available in 21 variants, 1462 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Maruti Suzuki Victoris mileage is 19.07-28.65 kmpl.
10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Specs

Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes in thirteen petrol variant, three CNG variant and five Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Zxi Plus (O) 1.5 eCVT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
Lithium Ion, 177.6 Volt
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
122 Nm @ 3800-4800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
28.65 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
91 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1490 cc
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam Type & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Height
1655 mm
Length
4360 mm
Width
1795 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear (with Visual display)
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Sunglass Holder
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED - Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 Km

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Maruti Suzuki Victoris User Reviews & Ratings

4.6
11 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
4
5 ratingrating star
7
Perfect SUV car for all
Maruti Victoris is one of the best SUVs in its segment, excelling in all aspects. Its performance is very good, and the ADAS system makes it even better.
By: Vimalkumar Patel (Dec 30, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Outstanding Quality
Look and performance wise it is best option for customer needs and wants . It's a available on very affordable prices..
By: Pawan Anand (Dec 6, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Perfect highway cruiser with look
Good-looking car within budget, offering awesome features including Dolby audio. The big boot space and CNG option are additional advantages.
By: Uday (Oct 4, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Very Nice Car
Good! This car is excellent. In terms of safety, it scores well, and its looks are so impressive that it feels like a luxury car.
By: Pritam (Sept 27, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Best modern cruiser on Highway all safety stars
Excellent performance and drive and comfortable and health safety and security with smooth cool milage 30+long distance on higher milage great pleasure performance with victorious turn and comfortable journey never tyreing feeling extra money extra drive enthusiastic racing car experience.Buying victorious is really great victory. Best modern car India on road's with all extra accepted accident proofing.
By: DrRajendraKumar BidariBRKINSBengulurbrkinsyahoocom (Sept 29, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Related News

 Maruti Suzuki Victoris Related News

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki Victoris price starts at ₹ 10.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes in 21 variants. Maruti Suzuki Victoris's top variant is Zxi Plus (O) 1.5 eCVT

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
10.5 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
11.5 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
11.8 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
12.8 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
13.36 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
13.57 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
14.08 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
14.57 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
15.13 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
15.24 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
15.64 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
15.82 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
16.38 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
17.19 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
17.77 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
17.8 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
18.39 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
18.64 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
19.22 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
19.47 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
19.99 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

