Maruti Suzuki Victoris Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes in thirteen petrol variant, three CNG variant and five Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 19.07-28.65 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Victoris measures 4,360 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Victoris sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Victoris price starts at ₹ 10.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes in 21 variants. Maruti Suzuki Victoris's top variant is Zxi Plus (O) 1.5 eCVT
₹10.5 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.5 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
₹11.8 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.8 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
₹13.36 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.57 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹14.08 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹14.57 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
₹15.13 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹15.24 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹15.64 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹15.82 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹16.38 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹17.19 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹17.77 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹17.8 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹18.39 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹18.64 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹19.22 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹19.47 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹19.99 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
