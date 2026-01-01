|Engine
|1490 cc
|Mileage
|28.65 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Victoris Zxi Plus 1.5 eCVT, equipped with Automatic (e-CVT) - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹22.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Victoris deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 28.65 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Victoris Zxi Plus 1.5 eCVT is available in 8 colour options: Artic White, Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof, Splendid Silver With Black Roof, Eternal Blue, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, Splendid Silver, Mystic Green.
The Victoris Zxi Plus 1.5 eCVT is powered by a 1490 cc engine mated to a Automatic (e-CVT) - 5 Gears. This unit makes 91 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 122 Nm @ 3800-4800 rpm of torque.
In the Victoris's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder priced between ₹10.95 Lakhs - 19.76 Lakhs.
The Victoris Zxi Plus 1.5 eCVT has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heads Up Display (HUD), Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and Distance to Empty.