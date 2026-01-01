hamburger icon
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Front Right Side
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Grille
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Headlight
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Left Side View
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Rear Right Side
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Zxi (O) 1.5 MT

16.27 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Mileage21.18 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Victoris Zxi (O) 1.5 MT

Victoris Zxi (O) 1.5 MT Prices

The Victoris Zxi (O) 1.5 MT, equipped with Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹16.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Victoris Zxi (O) 1.5 MT Mileage

All variants of the Victoris deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 21.18 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Victoris Zxi (O) 1.5 MT Colours

The Victoris Zxi (O) 1.5 MT is available in 8 colour options: Artic White, Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof, Splendid Silver With Black Roof, Eternal Blue, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, Splendid Silver, Mystic Green.

Victoris Zxi (O) 1.5 MT Engine and Transmission

The Victoris Zxi (O) 1.5 MT is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 139 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.

Victoris Zxi (O) 1.5 MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Victoris's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder priced between ₹10.95 Lakhs - 19.76 Lakhs.

Victoris Zxi (O) 1.5 MT Specs & Features

The Victoris Zxi (O) 1.5 MT has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Cruise Control, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and Distance to Empty.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Zxi (O) 1.5 MT Price

Victoris Zxi (O) 1.5 MT

₹16.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,07,900
RTO
1,52,790
Insurance
65,837
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,27,027
EMI@34,971/mo
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Zxi (O) 1.5 MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.18 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam Type & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4360 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Height
1655 mm
Width
1795 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Sunglass Holder
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 Km

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED - Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Touch Screen Size
7 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Zxi (O) 1.5 MT EMI
EMI31,474 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
14,64,324
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
14,64,324
Interest Amount
4,24,118
Payable Amount
18,88,442

Maruti Suzuki Victoris other Variants

Victoris Lxi 1.5 MT

₹12.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,49,900
RTO
1,16,990
Insurance
52,662
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,20,052
EMI@26,224/mo
Victoris Lxi 1.5 CNG MT

₹13.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,49,900
RTO
1,26,990
Insurance
56,342
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,33,732
EMI@28,667/mo
Victoris Vxi 1.5 MT

₹13.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,79,900
RTO
1,29,990
Insurance
57,446
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,67,836
EMI@29,400/mo
Victoris Vxi 1.5 CNG MT

₹14.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,79,900
RTO
1,39,990
Insurance
61,127
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,81,517
EMI@31,844/mo
Victoris Vxi 1.5 6AT

₹15.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,35,900
RTO
1,45,590
Insurance
63,187
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,45,177
EMI@33,212/mo
Victoris Zxi 1.5 MT

₹15.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,56,900
RTO
1,47,690
Insurance
63,960
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,69,050
EMI@33,725/mo
Victoris Zxi 1.5 CNG MT

₹16.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,56,900
RTO
1,57,690
Insurance
67,641
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,82,731
EMI@36,168/mo
Victoris Zxi 1.5 6AT

₹17.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,12,900
RTO
1,67,290
Insurance
69,702
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,50,392
EMI@37,623/mo
Victoris Zxi Plus 1.5 MT

₹17.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,23,900
RTO
1,68,390
Insurance
70,106
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,62,896
EMI@37,892/mo
Victoris Zxi (O) 1.5 6AT

₹18.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,63,900
RTO
1,72,390
Insurance
71,578
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,08,368
EMI@38,869/mo
Victoris Zxi Plus (O) 1.5 MT

₹18.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,81,900
RTO
1,74,190
Insurance
72,241
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,28,831
EMI@39,309/mo
Victoris Vxi 1.5 eCVT

₹18.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,37,900
RTO
1,79,790
Insurance
74,302
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,92,492
EMI@40,677/mo
Victoris Zxi Plus 1.5 6AT

₹19.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,18,900
RTO
1,87,890
Insurance
77,283
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,84,573
EMI@42,656/mo
Victoris Zxi Plus (O) 1.5 6AT

₹20.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,76,900
RTO
1,93,690
Insurance
79,417
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,50,507
EMI@44,073/mo
Victoris Zxi 1.5 eCVT

₹20.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,79,900
RTO
1,93,990
Insurance
79,528
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,53,918
EMI@44,147/mo
Victoris Zxi (O) 1.5 eCVT

₹21.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,38,900
RTO
1,99,890
Insurance
81,699
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,20,989
EMI@45,588/mo
Victoris Zxi Plus 1.5 6AT 4WD

₹21.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,63,900
RTO
2,02,390
Insurance
82,619
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,49,409
EMI@46,199/mo
Victoris Zxi Plus (O) 1.5 6AT 4WD

₹22.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,21,900
RTO
2,08,190
Insurance
84,754
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,15,344
EMI@47,616/mo
Victoris Zxi Plus 1.5 eCVT

₹22.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,46,900
RTO
2,10,690
Insurance
85,674
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,43,764
EMI@48,227/mo
Victoris Zxi Plus (O) 1.5 eCVT

₹23.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,98,900
RTO
2,15,890
Insurance
87,587
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,02,877
EMI@49,498/mo
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 18.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

10.95 - 19.76 LakhsEx-Showroom
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

10.77 - 19.72 LakhsEx-Showroom
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.31 - 14.45 LakhsEx-Showroom
Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq

10.66 - 18.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
