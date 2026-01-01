|Engine
The Victoris Zxi 1.5 CNG MT, equipped with Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹16.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Victoris deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 27.02 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Victoris Zxi 1.5 CNG MT is available in 8 colour options: Artic White, Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof, Splendid Silver With Black Roof, Eternal Blue, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, Splendid Silver, Mystic Green.
The Victoris Zxi 1.5 CNG MT is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 87 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 121.5 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.
In the Victoris's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder priced between ₹10.95 Lakhs - 19.76 Lakhs.
The Victoris Zxi 1.5 CNG MT has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Fuel Consumption, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Cruise Control, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and Distance to Empty.