What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Pithoragarh? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Pithoragarh is Rs. 10.10 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Pithoragarh? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Pithoragarh amount to Rs. 86,975, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Pithoragarh? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Pithoragarh is Rs. 17,550.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Pithoragarh? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Pithoragarh are Rs. 45,412, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.